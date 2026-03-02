10 Underrated Wide Recievers Who Improved NFL Draft Stock at Combine
Wide receivers dominated the NFL Combine on Saturday. The most exciting position at the annual pre-draft event did not disappoint. It feels like receivers are getting more athletic with each passing year thanks to advancements in sports science and its impact in pre-combine training.
With many of the consensus top-ranked prospects at the position skipping portions of this year's NFL Combine, it created opportunity for underdogs to shine. Several mid-to-late-round wideouts took advantage of a bigger spotlight. We've identified 10 underrated wide receivers who improved their pre-draft stock at the NFL Combine.
Brenen Thompson, WR, Mississippi State
Mississippi State wide receiver Brenen Thompson ran the fastest 40-yard dash at this year's NFL Combine at 4.26 seconds. We predicted pre-combine that Thompson was going to fly and he met expectations. The Bulldogs standout is undersized, but simply labeling him as a track athlete would be disingenuous. The speedy playmaker set a single-season program record with 1,054 yards this past campaign, a mark that also led all SEC receivers.
Jeff Caldwell, WR, Cincinnati
Cincinnati wide receiver Jeff Caldwell was another combine workout darling. The 6-foot-5, 216-pound athlete leaped the second-best broad jump at 11-foot-2, and placed second in the vertical as well with a 42-inch jump. Caldwell is a longstriding speedster who ran the fourth-best 40 at 4.31 seconds. A former D-II transfer, he'll threaten defenses vertically, proven by a resume that includes a 17.6-yards-or-greater per reception average in three straight seasons.
Bryce Lance, WR, North Dakota State
North Dakota State wide receiver Bryce Lance was the best overall athlete. A 6-foot-3 grass-eater with longstride speed, Lance ran a 4.34, arguably the best result when weighing size and frame. His 10-yard split was an outstanding 1.49, and the Bison standout finished tied for third in the broad jump (11-foot-1) and fourth in the vertical (41 inches). Those athletic traits were displayed in 2024-25, where he produced 126 receptions for 2,132 yards and 27 total touchdowns, averaging an explosive 21.2 yards per catch this past year.
Zavion Thomas, WR, LSU
NFL special teams coordinators will be shortlisting LSU wide receiver Zavion Thomas as a potentially explosive returner at the next level. Thomas ran the second-fastest 40 at 4.28 seconds. He scored three total return touchdowns throughout his college football career. This is a dynamic playmaker with the ball in his hands who went from borderline undrafted free agent to draftable player.
Deion Burks, WR, Oklahoma
Oklahoma wide receiver Deion Burks secured top-five results across multiple testing categories. The Sooners standout finished first in the vertical (42.5 inches) and bench press (26 reps), second in the 10-yard split (1.49), third in the 40 yard dash (4.30 seconds), and fifth in the broad jump (10-foot-11). Burks is a flat-out playmaker who generates explosive plays through open-field acceleration and top-tier speed.
Skyler Bell, WR, UConn
Skyler Bell was incredibly productive at UConn this past season. The Bronx, New York native finished second in receiving yards (1,278), tied for third in touchdowns (13), and fourth in receptions (101) among all FBS wide receivers throughout 2025. Unsurprisingly, he's a savvy route-runner on tape who creates consistent separation. At the NFL Combine, Bell ran a stellar 4.40 and finished fifth in the vertical with a 41-inch jump. His 11-foot-1 broad placed third among participating wideouts.
Eric Rivers, WR, Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech wide receiver Eric Rivers deserved more appreciation for his NFL Combine performance. The former Memphis and Florida International transfer tied for the sixth-fastest 40 at 4.35 seconds. He also posted outstanding results in the vertical (37 inches) and broad jump (10-foot-7) testing drills. In 2024, Rivers produced 1,172 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns while averaging 18.9 yards per catch. He has Z-receiver potential with terrific initial quickness.
Ted Hurst, WR, Georgia State
Georgia State's Ted Hurst is the premier small-school wide receiver in the 2026 NFL Draft. Scouts already entered the pre-draft process with a favorable grade on Hurst after he racked up 127 catches for 1,965 yards and 15 touchdowns over the previous two seasons. He's been excellent in recent weeks, first shining at the Senior Bowl before leaping a chart-topping 11-foot-2 broad jump at the NFL Combine. A vertical playmaker with good size (6-4, 206), he also ran an impressive 4.42.
Ja'Kobi Lane, WR, USC
Makai Lemon often drew a lot of the attention at USC, but his running mate Ja'Kobi Lane was super productive, too. A future "X" receiver with boundary size, Lane posted a near-perfect Relative Athletic Score (RAS) after jumping a 40 inch vertical (sixth-best) and 10-foot-9 broad (eighth-best) at 6-4, 200. Elite size and ball skills are evident on tape.
Colbie Young, WR, Georgia
Georgia wide receiver Colbie Young is a Day Three sleeper who elevated his pre-draft stock at the NFL Combine. Young ran a 4.49, an eye-popping result at 6-foot-5 and 218 pounds. Opposing cornerbacks had difficulty matching his stride length, and he routinely finished at the catch point with strong and reliable hands.