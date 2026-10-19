2027 NFL Draft Order After Week 6: One Compelling Thought For All 32 Teams

We're swiftly approaching the midway point of the 2026 NFL season. Legitimate postseason contenders are beginning to separate themselves from pretenders. Soon, the disappointing teams will be playing for positioning in the 2027 NFL Draft order.

The real-time order is undergoing major changes weekly. Prior to the conclusion of Monday Night Football in Week 6, we've updated the current NFL Draft order below.

We've also compiled one compelling thought for all 32 teams. Consider this way-too-early draft analysis combined with the real-time order. It's almost draft season.

2027 NFL Draft Order in Week 6: One Thought For All 32 Teams

1. Los Angeles Chargers (0-6)

Will the Los Angeles Chargers actually consider replacing Justin Herbert? It was an unfathomable thought three months ago, but it’s becoming increasingly realistic with each passing loss.

2. Miami Dolphins (0-5)

The Miami Dolphins could stick to their patient rebuild by taking a blue-chip prospect at any non-QB position, but the temptation to draft a quarterback like Drew Mestemaker may be overwhelming.

3. Tennessee Titans (1-5)

The Titans finally claimed a victory, defeating the Indianapolis Colts in thrilling come-from-behind fashion. If they remain in the No. 1 overall mix, they should take Jeremiah Smith, partially so Cam Ward has even less excuses in what could be a fate-deciding 2027 season for him. If they’re not at No. 1, an EDGE rusher to complete Robert Saleh’s defense feels likely.

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-5)

The struggling Tampa Bay Buccaneers feel like a prime (way-too-early) spot for Texas EDGE Colin Simmons or Georgia linebacker Chris Cole.

5. Washington Commanders (1-3-1)

It feels like the Dan Quinn era is coming to a close. The Washington Commanders need more playmakers at wide receiver and cornerback, which should be easily addressed via a potential top-10 pick.

6. Houston Texans (2-4)

We expect the Houston Texans to end up drafting significantly later than this, as they embark on an ongoing two-game win streak. But if things don't completely get on track, a left tackle will probably be their top priority.

7. Philadelphia Eagles (2-4)

The Philadelphia Eagles are crumbling, leading to fair questions about Nick Sirianni’s job security moving forward. They’ll probably look very different in 2027.

8. Arizona Cardinals (2-4)

The Arizona Cardinals are competitive, but ideally, they need to end up in one of the quarterback spots. Perhaps the added draft capital from the Marvin Harrison Jr. trade could help with a potential move up the board (if necessary).

9. New York Jets (via IND, 2-4)

This Jets defense has been impressive, but we’d love to see them add a star at defensive tackle or cornerback with one of their three picks. Notre Dame’s Leonard Moore (CB) and Ole Miss’ Will Echoles (DT) come to mind.

10. Cleveland Browns (via LAR, 2-4)

The Cleveland Browns have played better than expected, but they should still target a quarterback (CJ Carr or Darian Mensah?) to eventually replace Deshaun Watson. Having two first-round picks helps. Who would have thought this Rams pick would be trending top-10 right now?

11. New Orleans Saints (2-4)

What a season for the New Orleans Saints, who haven’t shown consistent grown in Year Two of the Kellen Moore and Tyler Shough era. Hopefully Sunday's thrilling win over the New York Giants helps. After spending so much recent capital on offense, they’ll probably end up grabbing a premier defender.

12. New York Jets (2-4)

The New York Jets are proving they’re competitive enough to draft a quarterback. From Mestemaker to Trinidad Chambliss, they should zero in on the appropriate target.

13. Atlanta Falcons (2-4)

This Atlanta Falcons offense has been firing on all cylinders since Michael Penix Jr.’s return, though Sunday's loss to the Bears was a setback. Its next priority may be to find the left tackle of the future, with the clock winding down on Jake Matthews.

14. New York Jets (via DAL)

What a blessing to be equipped with three first-round picks. The Jets are enjoying watching the Cowboys and Colts lose!

15. Las Vegas Raiders (3-3)

The Las Vegas Raiders have dropped three consecutive contests after winning their first three. How much longer will Fernando Mendoza remain on the bench? Anyhow, getting a stud wideout like Charlie Becker or Cam Coleman should be the goal.

16. Seattle Seahawks (3-3)

Seattle Seahawks GM John Schneider believes in constantly investing in pass rushers, so that's our first thought given that DeMarcus Lawrence and Dante Fowler Jr. won't be here much longer.

17. Cincinnati Bengals (3-2)

Having analyzed this Cincinnati Bengals roster, our way-too-early expectation is they'll target an offensive tackle or cornerback here.

18. Baltimore Ravens (4-2)

The Baltimore Ravens have dealt with a plethora of injuries and shuffling across the offensive line, hence the Cam Jurgens trade. This offensive tackle class is deep, so perhaps some insurance for Ronnie Stanley is the play here.

19. New York Giants (3-2-1)

We recently crowned the current New York Giants rookie class as the second-best one in the entire league. Our initial thought here is cornerback or another interior offensive lineman.

20. Detroit Lions (3-2)

The Detroit Lions will almost certainly utilize this first-round pick on defense, whether at cornerback or edge rusher. The Terrion Arnold situation was unfortunate, and Aidan Hutchinson still needs a running mate (Derrick Moore deserves more time to potentially grow into that role).

21. Dallas Cowboys (via GB)

It still feels like this Dallas Cowboys defense needs more studs, but don't rule out a wide receiver if George Pickens isn't back.

22. Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2)

Having already drafted young quarterbacks like Drew Allar and Will Howard in recent years, this feels like the perfect spot for a dynamic running back like Jadan Baugh to help usher in the post-Aaron Rodgers era.

23. Denver Broncos (4-2)

Bo Nix and this Denver Broncos offense has undeniably regressed. A reliable tight end to target underneath the coverage would help make the operation run smoother.

24. New England Patriots (4-2)

A front-seven defender (DT, LB) is our initial thought for this Mike Vrabel-coached New England Patriots defense. They've spent plenty of resources on offense.

25. Carolina Panthers (3-2)

It's been awesome to watch Bryce Young prove his doubters wrong while the Carolina Panthers' patience with his development is being rewarded. This roster would benefit from another difference-maker at cornerback, safety, or EDGE rusher.

26. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-2)

This is a good linebacker and interior defensive line class, so the Jacksonville Jaguars should be in a prime late-round position to select one of those (Oregon NT A'Mauri Washington would fit nicely).

27. Cleveland Browns (4-2)

Quarterback and EDGE rusher should be the Cleveland Browns' top priorities with their two first-round picks.

28. Chicago Bears (4-2)

The Chicago Bears will probably prioritize upgrading their trench play with this selection, either at left tackle or EDGE rusher.

29. Buffalo Bills (5-1)

This Buffalo Bills defense is still getting the offense into too many shootouts. Left guard, cornerback, and safety all feel like realistic first-round possibilities.

30. Minnesota Vikings (5-0)

Brian Flores has this Minnesota Vikings defense thriving despite the lack of All-Pro-like name recognition. Additional star power would benefit Flores, but maybe his presence frees up new GM Nolan Teasley to target an offensive player (I can be sold an interior lineman, running back, or a sneaky-spot for a falling quarterback).

31. San Francisco 49ers (5-0)

Our initial evaluation point is the San Francisco 49ers will target a defensive back. Both cornerback and safety would benefit from a rookie upgrade. The NFL is more entertaining when Kyle Shanahan's 49ers are contenders, so it's been fun to watch them bounce back after a rocky 2025.

32. Kansas City Chiefs (5-0)

The Kansas City Chiefs are back, but Patrick Mahomes is still throwing the ball to a semi-misfit cast of wide receivers. We'd love Indiana WR Nick Marsh or Rutgers' KJ Duff to end up here.

NFL Teams without a 2027 first-round pick

Los Angeles Rams (2-4)

The Los Angeles Rams aren't receiving any contributions from their rookie class, because they drafted a QB3 and TE4. It's harder to swallow when you're 2-4. They'll need Ty Simpson and Max Klare to develop into future starters to justify the decisions.

Green Bay Packers (3-2)

The Green Bay Packers are slated to be without a first-round pick for a second consecutive draft in 2027 as a result of their Micah Parsons blockbuster. The rookie class looks stellar despite the lack of a top-32 addition, thanks to immediate impacts from CB Brandon Cisse and EDGE Dani Dennis-Sutton.

Indianapolis Colts (2-4)

Prediction: The Indianapolis Colts will have a new GM, HC, and QB in 2027. That's going to be difficult to achieve without a first-round pick. The Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner trade is aging horribly. Being 2-4 and coming off a loss to the lowly Titans is ROUGH.