2027 NFL Mock Draft: Trinidad Chambliss Crashes the QB1 Race

Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season concludes on Monday evening with an NFC South showdown between the New Orleans Saints versus the Atlanta Falcons. We're approximately through the first quarter of the new campaign. The 2027 NFL Draft order is beginning to take shape.

What better time for our first in-season first-round mock draft? The current college football campaign is highlighting elite prospects. The quarterback race is heating up. Everything is coming together beautifully.

The order for this first-round mock draft was generated by a combination of the real-time standings and projected finishes to help settle tiebreakers. It's still Week 4. Let's deliver the picks + analysis!

2027 NFL Mock Draft: Trinidad Chambliss Crashes the QB Conversation

1. Miami Dolphins: Arch Manning, QB, Texas

Has Arch Manning been the best quarterback prospect in college football this season? No, but it's difficult to envision the Miami Dolphins passing on his superstar potential. Manning is developing the technical aspects of his game, but has the highest ceiling in this quarterback class. Perhaps he'd benefit from sitting behind Malik Willis.

2. Tennessee Titans: Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State

Cam Ward isn't playing well enough, but it'd be premature to move on from a sophomore No. 1 overall quarterback. Instead, the Tennessee Titans take a generational talent in Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith. Yes, the Titans drafted Carnell Tate last year, but Smith is a near-perfect prospect who would give Ward an even better chance to reach his ceiling.

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Colin Simmons, EDGE, Texas

It's peculiar to witness the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this high up in the draft order. But they're 0-4 and appear headed for a top-10 selection. Among many issues, the pass rush hasn't reflected Todd Bowles' usual units. Texas' Colin Simmons has been downright dominant while establishing himself as EDGE1.

4. Los Angeles Chargers: Dylan Stewart, EDGE, South Carolina

Well, the Dylan Stewart scouting report got significantly more complicated after his inexcusable antics versus Alabama resulted in a one-game suspension from South Carolina. If everything checks out character wise, Stewart is still an elite prospect with an explosive, athletic pass-rushing arsenal. If the Los Angeles Chargers actually end up drafting this high, they could land a blue-chip EDGE to help succeed Khalil Mack and Bud Dupree.

5. Houston Texans: Trevor Goosby, OT, Texas

The Houston Texans continue to deal with struggles on the offensive line. We seriously doubt they end up picking this high, but selecting a true blue-chip left tackle would be the move, and they get to keep this one in-state. Texas left tackle Trevor Goosby has created separation between himself and the next-best tackle prospect.

6. Arizona Cardinals: Trinidad Chambliss, QB, Ole Miss

Ole Miss' Trinidad Chambliss has totally shaken up what we thought we knew about this quarterback class. He's definitely been the best draft-eligible QB in college football this season, but age and size limitations will complicate his evaluation. Arizona Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort is bolder than most realize. The Cardinals have lost three straight and appear like they'll be positioned for a top quarterback prospect like Chambliss.

7. New York Jets: Dante Moore, QB, Oregon

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore suffered a scary-looking concussion in a win over USC and will now be sidelined for an undetermined amount of time. The setback complicates his scouting report, as did an ugly early-season showing versus Oklahoma State. Moore would have gone No. 2 overall to the New York Jets in April had he declared, but he can still end up with the Jets, who have lost three straight games amidst needing a successor for Geno Smith.

8. Washington Commanders: Charlie Becker, WR, Indiana

Indiana wide receiver Charlie Becker received a lot of preseason hype, and he's justified it thus far. The explosive wideout has registered 27 receptions for 477 yards and eight touchdowns while averaging 19.5 yards per catch. The Washington Commanders have Stefon Diggs on a one-year deal. Becker would give Jayden Daniels another big-play threat.

9. Atlanta Falcons: Jordan Seaton, OT, LSU

The Atlanta Falcons offense looks way better with Michael Penix Jr. at quarterback. In the interest of supporting him, left tackle Jake Matthews turns 35 next offseason. LSU offensive tackle Jordan Seaton has elite movement skills in pass protection.

10. New Orleans Saints: Leonard Moore, CB, Notre Dame

Notre Dame cornerback Leonard Moore is the second-best prospect in this draft behind Jeremiah Smith. Admittedly, he'll almost certainly go earlier than this, but we have this scenario being dominated by quarterbacks, wide receivers, pass rushers, and left tackles. The New Orleans Saints would be getting a bonafide stud on defense.

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Trevor Lauck, OT, Iowa

Iowa offensive tackle Trevor Lauck is an easy evaluation, as most Hawkeyes linemen are. The Cincinnati Bengals could get out of the Orlando Brown Jr. contract next offseason. Lauck would be a cheaper, younger replacement with higher upside.

12. New York Jets (via DAL): Will Echoles, DT, Ole Miss

The Jets aren't receiving enough pass-rushing production from their defensive line, and that's especially true across the interior. Ole Miss' Will Echoles possesses dominant upside as a three-technique. Size, speed, and first-step explosiveness are evident throughout his frame.

13. New York Jets (via IND): Ellis Robinson IV, CB, Georgia

The Jets don't possess a true No. 1 cornerback on the roster. We're not even convinced they have a legitimate No. 2 (boundary) corner either. Georgia's Ellis Robinson IV recorded four interceptions last year, and he's already notched one interception and four pass breakups this campaign.

14. Pittsburgh Steelers: Jadan Baugh, RB, Florida

Will Howard or Drew Allar will likely succeed Aaron Rodgers for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2027. A developing quarterback's best friend is still an elite running back capable of taking the load off. Florida's Jadan Baugh has been electric, establishing himself as the class' top-ranked ball carrier.

15. Dallas Cowboys (via GB): Cam Coleman, WR, Texas

The Dallas Cowboys are enjoying watching the Green Bay Packers struggle without Micah Parsons, seeing as they are owed this pick. Wide receiver George Pickens is in a contract year after the Cowboys wouldn't go beyond the franchise tag in negotiations. Texas' Cam Coleman is an easy swap, as his elite downfield ball skills would make him a like-for-like replacement.

16. Philadelphia Eagles: Yhonzae Pierre, EDGE, Alabama

We flirted with an interior offensive lineman here, but Philadelphia Eagles GM Howie Roseman believes in targeting premium positions. Alabama EDGE Yhonzae Pierre is an impressive rusher with speed and power in his arsenal. Pierre has been trending towards being a top-20 pick since midway through last season, and the Eagles aren't getting consistent results from their current group.

17. Denver Broncos: Jamari Johnson, TE, Oregon

The play-calling transition from Sean Payton to Davis Webb has been bumpy for the Denver Broncos. The offense could use another weapon to help Bo Nix target underneath more reliably (plus Evan Engram is on an expiring contract). Oregon tight end Jamari Johnson should thrive once he returns from injury after posting 11 catches, 176 yards, and a touchdown in two games.

18. Cleveland Browns (via LAR): Darian Mensah, QB, Miami

This Cleveland Browns pick came over from the Los Angeles Rams in the Myles Garrett trade. It's currently projecting much higher than anticipated due to the Rams stumbling out of the gate. The Browns wouldn't mind taking that opportunity to draft a quarterback. Miami's Darian Mensah has completed 84.2% of his attempts this season while throwing for 1,438 yards, 15 touchdowns, and zero interceptions. Scouts have arm-strength questions, but he's currently performing like a first-round quarterback.

19. Carolina Panthers: Ashton Hampton, CB, Clemson

This Carolina Panthers defense is banged up in the secondary for a second straight season. Looking at the defensive backfield, a shutdown cornerback to pair with Jaycee Horn would greatly benefit this unit. Clemson's Ashton Hampton is a big cornerback with length, ball skills, and explosiveness.

20. New England Patriots: Chris Cole, LB, Georgia

Georgia linebacker Chris Cole is an athletic specimen with elite range across the front seven. You can bet your you-know-what former NFL linebacker Mike Vrabel will be a fan. Cole would have a profound impact around the line of scrimmage for the New England Patriots.

21. Detroit Lions: Kelley Jones, CB, Mississippi State

The Detroit Lions were allowing a league-high 299.3 passing yards per game prior to Sunday Night Football. The Terrion Arnold situation did not help. Cornerback will be high on Brad Holmes' offseason to-do list. Mississippi State's Kelley Jones has carried over the momentum from his breakout 2025 season to 2026, having already recorded six pass breakups.

22. Cleveland Browns: Greg Johnson, IOL, Minnesota

The Cleveland Browns are off to a shocking 3-1 start, but the interior offensive line still has some weaknesses. Minnesota's Greg Johnson possesses five-position versatility, but guard is his most natural fit. Johnson blocks with the size and toughness required of an NFL-caliber starter.

23. Las Vegas Raiders: Reed Harris, WR, Arizona State

Offseason projections had the Las Vegas Raiders drafting significantly higher than this, but they're off to an unbelievable 3-1 start. With Fernando Mendoza set to take over from Kirk Cousins as a sophomore, expect wide receiver to be a huge offseason priority. Arizona State's Reed Harris has been dominating on the boundary this season with impressive route-running ability at his size (6-5, 220).

24. New York Giants: A'Mauri Washington, DT, Oregon

The 3-1 New York Giants are alone in first place in NFC East for the first time since November 2015. Picking this late, we're looking at a potential long-term replacement for Dexter Lawrence. Oregon's A'Mauri Washington possesses a similar skill set, with a well-balanced profile versus the pass and run.

25. Seattle Seahawks: Will Heldt, EDGE, Clemson

Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald loves rotating EDGE rushers. DeMarcus Lawrence and Dante Fowler Jr. will eventually need replacing. Clemson defensive end Will Heldt has edge-setting size on early downs, and can move around the line as needed on third-and-obvious.

26. Jacksonville Jaguars: Devan Thompkins, DL, Alabama

The Jacksonville Jaguars appear capable of running away with the AFC South. Despite the early success, the defensive line is an area of improvement. Alabama lineman Devan Thompkins upped his game this season following his transfer from USC, having already matched his previous career high of three sacks.

27. Buffalo Bills: Cayden Green, IOL, Missouri

Joe Brady has this Buffalo Bills offense absolutely humming. If there's a weakness in the lineup, it's at left guard. Missouri offensive lineman Cayden Green has played both tackle and guard, but his profile definitely projects better inside.

28. Chicago Bears: Samson Okunlola, OT, Miami

The Chicago Bears have won back-to-back games despite not having Caleb Williams at quarterback. With Ben Johnson's offense largely humming, left tackle has been a recurring sore spot. Miami's Samson Okunlola has thrived at left tackle in an explosive Hurricanes offense.

29. Baltimore Ravens: Melvin Siani, OT, Texas

Baltimore Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley continues to struggle with injury issues. Texas right tackle Melvin Siani has been a big-time draft riser opposite Goosby. Siani possesses the athletic ceiling in pass protection required to thrive as a blindside protector at the next level.

30. Minnesota Vikings: Kade Pieper, IOL, Iowa

The Minnesota Vikings are off to a dream start. If there's been a weakness, execution and communication across the interior of the offensive line has occasionally been lacking. Iowa's Kade Pieper has center-guard flexibility, and he's particularly rugged as a blocker.

31. Kansas City Chiefs: KJ Duff, WR, Rutgers

The Kansas City Chiefs appear to be back, but the offense still lacks a dominant wide receiver. Rutgers' KJ Duff is a big-bodied throwback wideout. Duff is totally dominant on the boundary with a massive catch radius capable of making highlight plays.

32. San Francisco 49ers: KJ Bolden, S, Georgia

The San Francisco 49ers will continue adding young playmakers on defense next offseason despite their perfect 4-0 start. Georgia safety KJ Bolden is an extremely instinctive defender. Bolden makes game-changing players in coverage, and he loves getting down and dirty in the run game.