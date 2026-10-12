Ranking All 32 2026 NFL Draft Classes: Biggest Winners and Disappointments After Week 5

With Week 5 concluding following Monday Night Football, we'll have officially surpassed the quarter mark of the 2026 NFL campaign. That's provided us with a decent sample size to assess all 32 rookie classes from the 2026 NFL Draft. Some classes are surpassing expectations, whereas others are struggling.

We're ranking and grading all 32 draft classes following Week 5. Obviously the evaluation process remains ongoing. These are designed as early-season grades for each respective class.

The class is ordered 32-1, ranking classes worst-to-first. Each respective class is also assigned an early-season letter grade. The evaluation process remains fluid, but let's dive into analysis of all 32 rookie classes from the 2026 NFL Draft.

2026 NFL Draft: Ranking All 32 Classes from Worst to First After Week 5

32. Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams put together this draft class for the future. Quarterback Ty Simpson is being groomed to succeed Matthew Stafford. This entire class has played one snap. It belongs to tight end Max Klare. We're passing on assigning Les Snead's class a grade, because it would be premature to be negative when this class centered around what Simpson and Klare will contribute in 2027 and beyond. We remain skeptical though. Grade: N/A

31. Philadelphia Eagles

Makai Lemon ranks near the bottom of rookie receivers in yards per route run (Y/RR) and average depth of target (aDOT). The Philadelphia Eagles haven't let Lemon consistently run real routes. Eli Stowers has been unplayable as a rookie. Markel Bell is the new starting right tackle following Lane Johnson's midseason retirement, so we'll assess him shortly. The early returns on this class have been extremely rough. Grade: D-

30. Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos didn't make a pick until 66th overall and Tyler Onyedim has been a weekly inactive. Jonah Coleman is unfortunately on IR. The rookie running back looked impactful when healthy and could still capture a big role this season. Fifth-round TE Justin Joly was outright released. Grade: D

29. Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts have not trusted CJ Allen to play WILL linebacker. Safety AJ Haulcy has really struggled in coverage, with a PFF grade of 33.0. Seventh-round running back Seth McGowan has made the biggest impact as a legitimate change-of-pace guy behind Jonathan Taylor. Grade: D

28. Houston Texans

The Houston Texans can't run the football, as rookie Keylan Rutledge is among the interior lineman who are struggling. Kayden McDonald has been injured and top-100 pick Marlin Klein was healthy scratched. The 1-4 Texans aren't getting nowhere near enough from this rookie class. Grade: D+

27. Seattle Seahawks

Jadarian Price is on IR, but lost fumbles in consecutive games before getting injured. Bud Clark was lost to a season-ending injury during the preseason. Third-round cornerback Julian Neal isn't playing. Injuries have limited this class, but it's fair to have early concerns. Grade: D+

26. New Orleans Saints

Jordyn Tyson still hasn't debuted due to an offseason hamstring injury. Christen Miller was recently healthy enough to return, but couldn't crack the rotation versus the Falcons. Oscar Delp is the distant TE3 behind Juwan Johnson and Noah Fant. Bryce Lance is playing as the WR3, but has been pretty inefficient, catching 41.7% of his targets. Injuries haven't helped, but this class looks pretty lackluster right now. Grade: C-

25. Arizona Cardinals

Jeremiyah Love is producing like a future every-down threat for the Arizona Cardinals. Unfortunately, they lost picks Chase Bisontis and Kaleb Proctor to season-ending injuries. Carson Beck still isn't playing, making this class a one-man show through Week 4. Grade: C-

24. New England Patriots

Caleb Lomu has mostly played as an inline jumbo blocker, as his selection was always about his future outlook. Second-round edge Gabe Jacas is beginning to come on strongly and generate consistent pressure. Eli Raridon has already contributed a touchdown, and his responsibilities should expand as the season progresses. The Patriots haven't gotten anything from six day-three picks. Grade: C

23. Detroit Lions

Blake Miller has been excellent, even as-advertised at right tackle. The defense needs more than it's gotten from second-round edge Derrick Moore. Linebacker Jimmy Rolder debuted on defense to the tune of snaps and registered a TFL. Grade: C

22. Pittsburgh Steelers

Max Iheanachor has performed admirably and like a long-term solution since stepping into the starting lineup at right tackle. Germie Bernard is playing behind Roman Wilson right now. Of three 3rd-round picks, only cornerback Daylen Everette is playing rotational snaps, with Drew Allar and Gennings Dunker as backups. Kaden Wetjen is the starting returner. Grade: C

21. Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings knew they were getting a raw prospect in first-round defensive tackle Caleb Banks. There have been ups and downs, but positive flashes are present. We'd like to see defensive rookies Jake Golday and Charles Demmings eventually earn more reps; they looked like potential steals during camp and the preseason. Domonique Orange has been an effective run stopper. Grade: C+

20. Cincinnati Bengals

Cashius Howell has been among the top-performing rookie pass rushers. No other members of this seven-prospect class are really playing meaningful snaps yet, but it remains early, and Howell looks like a real find. Hopefully Connor Lew and Brian Parker II develop into future solutions on the offensive line. Grade: C+

19. New York Jets

Rookie EDGE David Bailey enjoyed his breakout game on Sunday, registering three sacks. His impact had been pretty muted across his latest performances. Kenyon Sadiq had a breakout game in Week 3, but the offense needs to ensure he's consistently involved. Omar Cooper Jr. suffered a multi-week injury on his first career catch. D'Angelo Ponds is just getting on the field after a lengthy offseason injury. This class isn't totally living up yet. Grade: C+

18. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars were clowned for selecting Nate Boerkircher at No. 56, but he's had a profound impact on their rushing attack. We're still trying to figure out why guard Emmanuel Pregnon lasted until 88th overall. He's been an instant plus-level starter. Late-round receiver Josh Cameron has two touchdowns. The hit rate on this 10-player class doesn't look particularly high right now, but they added some immediate contributors to a good team. Grade: C+

17. Buffalo Bills

Rookie EDGE TJ Parker is improving after playing his best game in Week 4. Cornerback Davison Igbinosun is getting into the rotation. Kaleb Elarms-Orr did not win a starting job at linebacker, but remains a promising asset for the future. Grade: C+

16. Carolina Panthers

Offensive tackle Monroe Freeling is doing an admirable job after being placed in a tough spot due to multiple injuries. Lee Hunter looks very impressive at nose tackle. Too bad this class lost third-round receiver Chris Brazzell II to a season-ending injury. Cornerback Will Lee III has struggled, but shouldn't have been expected to play this early. Grade: B-

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Rueben Bain Jr. has been in and out of the lineup, but hasn't made the desired impact yet. Josiah Trotter has looked like a big-time get at linebacker. Ted Hurst has 128 receiving yards and a touchdown despite the quarterback situation. Keionte Scott has been the versatile defensive back he was coming out of Miami. This is a promising class that'll get better if Bain breaks out. Grade: B-

14. San Francisco 49ers

It's a shame De'Zhaun Stribling got injured so early, because he appeared poised to make a real impact. Romello Height has been fun and energetic as a rotational pass rusher. Kaelon Black is running the football well behind Christian McCaffrey. Both Gracen Halton and Jaden Dugger have flashed on defense, showing long-term upside. Grade: B-

13. Los Angeles Chargers

The tape and effort on Los Angeles Chargers rookie pass rusher Akheem Mesidor has been quite impressive. Jake Slaughter has played well, and it's probably being underappreciated because the offensive line is underperforming and ravaged by injury. Day-three safety Genesis Smith picked off Josh Allen twice and has been a reliable tackler. The Chargers are bad, but the rookie class looks very decent. Grade: B-

12. Baltimore Ravens

Whether he's playing guard or center, Vega Ioane looks like a future All-Pro offensive lineman. Ja'Kobi Lane is on IR, and Elijah Sarratt has been buried on the depth chart at wide receiver. Zion Young needs to play better, but at least rookie cornerback Chandler Rivers is contributing. The class is being carried by Ioane. Grade: B

11. Washington Commanders

Sonny Styles has been outstanding at linebacker, looking like a Defensive Rookie of the Year frontrunner. Antonio Williams has looked like a starting-caliber slot receiver. Day Three offensive lineman Matt Gulbin has been a core depth piece. It was surprising to see Kaytron Allen released after impressing in training camp. Grade: B

10. Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons are surviving several high-profile injuries on defense. That's partially because they are getting instant help from rookies Avieon Terrell, Kendal Daniels, and Harold Perkins Jr. Zachariah Branch is making an impact on special teams. Grade: B

9. Green Bay Packers

It's been a very promising start for cornerback Brandon Cisse, who is competitive in coverage. Dani Dennis-Sutton has flashed pass-rushing chops and is also effectively playing a run-stopping role. Kicker Trey Smack is already converting kicks from 50+ yards. Chris McClellan needs to be better, but the Packers should be pleased with this class so far, especially considering they didn't have a first-round pick. Grade: B+

8. Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans may have a foundational class. Carnell Tate enjoyed his breakout game in Week 4 and looks like Cam Ward's go-to target. Linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. has been a total revelation on defense. Keldric Faulk has started slow, but he's made a few splash plays. Fernando Carmona was playing well at right guard before landing on IR. This class should produce 3-5 total starters. Grade: B+

7. Miami Dolphins

The rebuilding Miami Dolphins made a league-high 13 picks and they're affording their rookies plenty of opportunities to play. First-round offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor has been really good despite being called a reach. Cornerback Chris Johnson is getting better every week while surviving a trial by fire. Linebacker Jacob Rodriguez deserves Defensive Rookie of the Year consideration despite being on a winless team. Both rookie receivers Chris Bell and Caleb Douglas have alternated making plays while navigating injuries. Tight end Will Kacmarek is doing excellent work as a blocker. Grade: B+

6. Dallas Cowboys

Caleb Downs has been excellent and he's improving every week while playing a versatile role as required. No rookie EDGE has a higher pass-rush WIN% than Malachi Lawrence. Jaishawn Barham is also making a big-time early impact. This Cowboys class might produce three high-level starters, though the defense remains frustratingly inconsistent. Grade: A-

5. Chicago Bears

Safety Dillon Thieneman is playing at an extremely high level, meeting predraft expectations. Sam Roush is playing in three tight end sets. Fourth-round cornerback Malik Muhammad looks like a total steal, and 6th-round d-tackle Jordan van den Berg is playing meaningful snaps. Grade: A-

4. Kansas City Chiefs

First-round cornerback Mansoor Delane is already showcasing shutdown tendencies. Defensive tackle Peter Woods initially looked raw, but is making impressive strides every week. R Mason Thomas has been productive while showcasing athleticism as a rotational rusher. Emmett Johnson has looked good when afforded opportunities, but it's difficult to get on the field when Kenneth Walker III is producing the way he is. This Chiefs class has them right back in contention. Grade: A

3. Las Vegas Raiders

It's impressive how many contributions the Las Vegas Raiders are getting from their rookie class despite taking a patient approach with No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza. Safety Treydan Stukes has made an instant impact. Fifth-round cornerback Hezekiah Masses is the co-interceptions leader with three and has arguably been the biggest day three steal. Even reserve running back Mike Washington Jr. has taken advantage of every single opportunity. Grade: A

2. New York Giants

The New York Giants possessed two top-10 selections and are receiving maximum returns from both already. Linebacker Arvell Reese looks like a potential Defensive Rookie of the Year winner. Guard Francis Mauigoa has been a difference-maker for the offensive line. Cornerback Colton Hood is struggling, but he was raw coming out of Tennessee. Malachi Fields has been a worthwhile addition to the receiving corps. Grade: A

1. Cleveland Browns

Spencer Fano and Austin Barber have been immediate high-level starters on the offensive line. Denzel Boston leads all rookie receivers in yards, and KC Concepcion is also an electric playmaker. We thought highly of this class right after the draft, and the early-season returns are meeting high expectations. Grade: A+