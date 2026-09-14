4 Massive NFL Draft Stock Winners (and 3 Losers) From College Football Week 2

Week 2 of the 2026 college football season was totally enthralling. The schedule presented far more competitive matchups and shocking upsets compared to last weekend. Prospects in the 2027 NFL Draft possessed opportunities for statement games.

Texas claimed a historic victory by erasing a 20-point deficit versus Ohio State, with top prospects Arch Manning and Jeremiah Smith taking center stage. Oregon suffered a stunning upset defeat at the hands of Oklahoma State. Elsewhere, Michigan defeated Oklahoma.

Several prospects improved their pre-draft stock. Others failed to take advantage. We've identified the biggest winners and losers throughout Week 2.

2027 NFL Draft: Biggest Winners & Losers From Week 2 of the 2026 College Football Season

Winner: Drew Mestemaker, QB, Oklahoma State

The Drew Mestemaker experience is an absolute rollercoaster. After a disappointing performance in a multi-score loss to Tulsa last weekend, the former North Texas quarterback bounced back in a shocking 39-31 victory over the Oregon Ducks. It wasn't perfect. After breaking off a 75-yard run just moments into the game, Mestemaker swiftly threw a 96-yard pick six. His resolve never faltered. His functional athleticism and toughness continued to pop, finishing with 426 total yards (317 passing, 109 rushing) and three touchdowns. There's going to be inconsistencies, but scouts will continue monitoring his progress all season long.

Loser: Dante Moore, QB, Oregon

With Mestemaker emerging as a winner, the other quarterback in that game left with a whimper. Oregon's Dante Moore suffered an undeniable setback in his bid to be the No. 1 overall selection in the 2027 NFL Draft. Moore completed under 50 percent of his passing attempts, finishing 14-of-29 in a stunning loss to the unranked Cowboys. With a meaningless game versus Portland State next weekend, scouts will turn attention to the Week 4 showdown with USC to see if he bounces back.

Winner: Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State

Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith is the best prospect in the country and that was extremely evident throughout Saturday's crushing defeat to Texas. The Longhorns had absolutely no answer for his dominance. Smith recorded eight receptions for 164 yards and a touchdown, averaging an explosive 20.5 yards per catch. Puzzingly, he was allowed free releases off the line of scrimmage and put the full range of his elite capabilities on display.

Loser: Ryan Wingo, WR, Texas

Texas wide receiver Ryan Wingo was credited with eight drops last season. He also committed a brutal one against the Buckeyes on Saturday. With the Longhorns trailing 10-0 roughly midway through the second quarter, Arch Manning appeared to hit Wingo in perfect stride. The ball simply slipped right through his grasp. The junior wideout later caught a touchdown, but the drop won't be forgotten. Scouts appreciate his big-play ability, but the focus drops continue to be a killer.

Winner: Yhonzae Pierre, EDGE, Alabama

Alabama EDGE Yhonzae Pierre finished 2025 in strong fashion, compiling seven sacks in his final eight appearances. The athletic pass rusher has picked up where he left off. After having a pick-six and a sack in Week 1, Pierre was consistently disruptive in a convincing Week 2 victory over a sneaky-good Kentucky Wildcats team, notching four quarterback pressures. He's a potential top-10 prospect in this upcoming draft class.

Loser: John Mateer, QB, Oklahoma

If there are any John Mateer believers left, they are dwindling by the day. The Oklahoma quarterback led an ineffective offense in a 17-10 loss to Michigan. Mateer finished 17-of-33 with under 200 passing yards, one touchdown, and one interception. He consistently struggles to read defenses, also missing several easy throws versus the Wolverines. He's tough and competitive, but it's difficult to see the pathway to pro success.

Winner: Charlie Becker, WR, Indiana

We almost excluded Indiana wide receiver Charlie Becker since they played Howard, but we need to have a serious conversation about his NFL Draft stock. After scoring two touchdowns last weekend versus North Texas, he followed that up with three receptions for 81 yards and three more scores against the Bison. The Hoosiers won't play a legitimate threat until Ohio State in Week 7, but Becker is closer to the top tier of receiver prospects than some believe.