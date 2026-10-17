Arch Manning, Drew Mestemaker Headline 8 2027 NFL Draft Prospects to Watch in Week 7

The quarterback class in the 2027 NFL Draft continues to be both exciting and unpredictable. We recently released our brand-new quarterback rankings. Week 7 on the college football schedule will help scouts make further determinations.

This weekend's schedule is littered with appetizing matchups. A plethora of first-round prospects will be on the field for Florida-Texas, Mississippi State-LSU, Ohio State-Indiana, and Tennessee-Alabama, to name a few. Upwards of 10 draftable quarterback prospects have big-time games on Saturday.

We've identified eight NFL Draft prospects worth watching closely this weekend. Five are quarterbacks. We're about to experience a class-defining weekend for the 2027 NFL Draft.

8 NFL Draft Prospects to Watch in Week 7: College Football's Defining QB Class

Arch Manning, QB, Texas

Texas quarterback Arch Manning hasn't developed at the pace NFL scouts hoped for. He threw two interceptions against Oklahoma last week, including a late pick-six in Red River Shootout loss. Manning has another big opportunity in SEC play this weekend as the Longhorns will host the Florida Gators. Scouts remain excited about his potential, but how he performs throughout the second half of a thus-far disappointing campaign will ultimately determine his fate.

Charlie Becker, WR, Indiana

There are a plethora of prospects to watch in Ohio State-Indiana, including potential Day 2 quarterbacks Julian Sayin and Josh Hoover. Hoosiers wide receiver Charlie Becker looks like this class' WR2 and he'll be playing opposite the draft's best overall prospect in Jeremiah Smith. Becker has eight touchdowns in six games, though he's coming off his quietest game of the season (3-52-0 versus Nebraska). These two offenses should exchange blows, and he's Indiana's best shot of sticking around.

Jaylen McClain, S, Ohio State

This is shaping up as an excellent safety class and Buckeyes DB Jaylen McClain is among the prospects worth evaluating in that Ohio State-Indiana game. The junior safety has already registered 28 tackles, four pass breakups, and a career-high two interceptions this season. He'll definitely be tasked with offering over-the-top help against Hoosiers receivers Becker and Nick Marsh.

Austin Simmons, QB, Missouri

Missouri quarterback Austin Simmons is probably a 2028 quarterback, but he continues to impress NFL scouts. The Ole Miss transfer possesses a golden opportunity against his former Rebels team this weekend. Simmons has thrown for 14 touchdowns and one interception while completing nearly 65 percent of his attempts. With just eight career starts under his belt, he already looks like a future top-10 pick.

Trinidad Chambliss, QB, Ole Miss

That Ole Miss-Missouri game represents a big-time opportunity for both participating quarterbacks. Trinidad Chambliss entered this campaign as the top-ranked senior quarterback and has lived up to that billing. He's an unconventional prospect from an age and size perspective, but his arm talent and playmaking ability are totally undeniable. Chambliss and Simmons are the most exciting head-to-head quarterback matchup of the weekend.

Xavier Gilliam, DT, Tennessee

Tennessee defensive tackle Xavier Gilliam has taken complete advantage of his opportunity with the Volunteers since transferring from Penn State. The Montgomery Village native has already registered 22 tackles, 10 TFLs, and 5.0 sacks in six appearances this season. Gilliam has also forced two fumbles, recovered one, and recorded six quarterback hits. He's been unblockable and has entered the top-40 conversation. Saturday's matchup with Alabama is a resume-game showcase.

Drew Mestemaker, QB, Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State quarterback Drew Mestemaker is the current favorite in the QB1 race. The big, strong quarterback has been excellent since his transfer to Stillwater, throwing for 1,575 passing yards, 13 touchdowns and five interceptions in five games this season. Saturday's showdown with Houston represents a massive opportunity for Mestemaker. As excited as scouts are about his potential, he's still made fewer than a handful of starts versus Power 4 competition. The former North Texas walk-on could add to his resume versus the Cougars.

CJ Carr, QB, Notre Dame

Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr is also firmly in the QB1 race. Though he lacks some of the high-level physical tools of his counterparts, Carr's innate ability to command an offense could make him an instant starter at the next level. This Fighting Irish schedule is about to start welcoming tougher matchups that will define his decision to declare or return to school. Scouts have especially circled the Nov. 7 game versus Miami, but this weekend's contest against BYU on the road will also be watched closely.