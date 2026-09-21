Five NFL Draft Stock Risers From Week 3: Trinidad Chambliss Shoots Up Board

Week 3 of the college football season presented 2027 NFL Draft prospects with fresh opportunities to increase their stock. Marquee matchups included Ole Miss-LSU, Texas Tech-Houston, and USC-Rutgers. Each passing weekend proves this NFL Draft is going to make for some fascinating conversations.

We've analyzed the most notable performances from Week 3. The following five NFL Draft prospects especially boosted their pre-draft stock. One quarterback is undeniably already shooting up scouts' boards.

Five NFL Draft Prospects Who Stole the Show in Week 3

Trinidad Chambliss, QB, Ole Miss

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss was unbelievable in Saturday's thrilling 32-24 victory over LSU. He's an unconventional prospect from an age and size perspective, but there's no denying his playmaking ability. He was accurate, decisive, and even showed off some arm arrogance. Chambliss completed 33-of-48 passes for 363 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception (he also rushed for a TD). He's improving his predraft stock on a weekly basis as a future first-round pick.

KJ Duff, WR, Rutgers

Rutgers wide receiver KJ Duff continues to prove he's a legitimate prospect in a loaded position class. He had a resume-game opportunity versus USC, and took full advantage by recording seven catches for 86 yards and a touchdown. Duff's day included an outrageous highlight, as his receiving TD showcased elite body control on the toe-tapping grab. He's a big-bodied wideout with dominant abilities at the catch point.

Clev Lubin, EDGE, Louisville

Louisville EDGE Clev Lubin was among the most underrated pass rushers in this class entering this college football campaign. He was outstanding in the Cardinals' upset victory over SMU. The Mustangs' offensive line possessed zero answers for his powerful arsenal. Lubin was credited with 1.5 sacks, as he continues building on 2025's 8.5 sack-campaign.

Will Echoles, DT, Ole Miss

With Chambliss being Ole Miss' MVP on the offensive side of the ball, defensive tackle Will Echoles was the standout performer for the Rebels' defense. He was consistently disruptive against LSU's offense, making plays against the run and making LSU QB Sam Leavitt uncomfortable in the pocket. The No. 9 ranked prospect on our preseason big board, Echoles is the early favorite to be the first defensive tackle selected during the 2027 NFL Draft.

Kingston Lopa, S, California

Cal safety Kingston Lopa followed coach Tosh Lupoi from Oregon this past offseason and is making an instant impact for the Golden Bears. The uniquely-proportioned defensive back (listed at 6-5, 210) has now recorded an FBS-leading five interceptions through three contests. Lopa has probably been the biggest NFL Draft riser during the early part of this college football season.