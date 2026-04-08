Best NFL Draft Fits for Indiana WR Omar Cooper Jr.

Indiana wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. is among the biggest rising prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft. Once viewed as a second-round pick, Cooper is now being discussed as a potential top-20 selection. The National Championship winner could be the third wideout drafted.

Cooper was outstanding as Fernando Mendoza's go-to target in 2025, registering 69 receptions for 937 yards and 13 touchdowns. The Indianapolis native continued attaching a jetpack to his pre-draft stock at the NFL Combine by running a 4.42 and leaping a 37-inch vertical.

Cooper is strongly positioned to be a first-round pick. We've identified the three most sensible team fits for Cooper in the 2026 NFL Draft.

2026 NFL Draft: 3 Fits for Indiana WR Omar Cooper Jr.

New York Jets

The New York Jets lack wide receiver depth behind Garrett Wilson. They acquired Geno Smith to play quarterback as a temporary solution earlier this offseason, buying them time to find a franchise arm. Smith is an aggressive gunslinger who needs more weapons at his disposal.

The Jets are going to draft the top defender on their board at No. 2 overall, with David Bailey and Arvell Reese as the favorites. With their second of their first-round selections (No. 16), they may target an offensive lineman or wide receiver. Cooper projects as an excellent complement to Wilson.

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers traded for Michael Pittman Jr. this summer. That marks two consecutive offseasons the Steelers have made an aggressive trade for a receiver. Pittman joins DK Metcalf in a rather top-heavy receiver room in Pittsburgh.

Both Metcalf and Pittman are big-bodied wideouts who are vertical field stretches and contested catch winners. With the Steelers still sorting through Aaron Rodgers' decision and their quarterback position, Mike McCarthy's offense needs a receiver capable of doing short-to-intermediate damage as a yards-after-catch threat who can break tackles. The Steelers could target Cooper at No. 21 overall.

Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles are still expected to trade disgruntled wide receiver A.J. Brown this offseason. Once Brown's departure is finalized, the Eagles' depth chart at receiver will become fairly thin, with DeVonta Smith being elevated into the No. 1 role.

Marquise "Hollywood" Brown was signed in free agency, but he's a deeper rotational option at this point in his career. Cooper would thrive in Nick Sirianni's system as a quarterback-friendly target Jalen Hurts could pepper underneath the coverage in creative concepts. Receiver has emerged as one of the Eagles' bigger draft-day needs.