Best NFL Draft Fits for Keldric Faulk Before Auburn's Pro Day

Auburn University will hold its Pro Day on Tuesday. The best prospect in attendance will be Tigers pass rusher Keldric Faulk. Faulk only participated in the vertical (35") and broad jump (9-foot-9) at the NFL Combine, so scouts will be monitoring how actively he participates in Tuesday's showcase.

Our No. 18 overall prospect, Faulk is considered an ascending 20-year-old prospect with untapped potential worth exploring. Scouts appreciate his 6-foot-6, 276-pound frame that contains 34 ⅜” arms. Faulk is a high-floor run defender, though his pass-rushing plan and arsenal are still a work in progress.

Faulk will be physically present at Auburn's Pro Day. We'll monitor his actual participation. Until then, we've identified Faulk's most sensible team fits in the 2026 NFL Draft.

2026 NFL Draft: Top 3 Fits for Auburn EDGE Keldric Faulk

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost defensive lineman Logan Hall to free agency, and they're not expected to bring Haason Reddick back, either. Head coach Todd Bowles is a defensive-minded leader who will target the 2026 NFL Draft for replacements. Faulk has enough positional flexibility to play all over Bowles' defensive line.

Faulk only produced modestly at Auburn, notching just two sacks in 2025. Having Coach Bowles develop him while playing on the same defensive line as an attention-grabbing Vita Vea would be excellent for Faulk's outlook. General manager Jason Licht may shortlist him at No. 15 overall.

Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard prefers EDGE rushers with size, length, and speed. If Faulk participates, he'll possess an opportunity to showcase his athleticism at Pro Day. Faulk certainly meets Ballard's frame thresholds with near 34.5-inch arms.

The Colts have already lost EDGEs Samson Ebukam and Kwity Paye to free agency. Tyquan Lewis remains unsigned. Ballard signed Arden Key and Micheal Clemons for depth purposes, but they are short-term solutions. Pairing Faulk with JT Tuimoloau and Laiatu Latu would successfully reshape the pass-rushing room for years to come.

Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers were among the surprise 2025 teams, winning a weak NFC South division. The offense is well stacked with young talent. The offensive line received a ton of attention in free agency, with GM Dan Morgan signing Luke Fortner and Rasheed Walker to compete for starting jobs. Bryce Young should be well protected.

It indicates the Panthers may utilize the 19th selection on defense. They signed Jaelan Phillips to a $120 million contract to help transform the pass rush. Pairing Faulk with Phillips and last year's draft picks Princely Umanmielen and Nic Scourton would complete the two-year overhaul. Faulk, with inside-outside versatility, would be a great fit next to Derrick Brown, too.