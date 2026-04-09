Best NFL Draft Fits for Miami EDGE Rueben Bain Jr.

Miami EDGE Rueben Bain Jr. is among the most divisive prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft. On tape, Bain looks and plays like a potential top-10 pick. Historic physical shortcomings have teams and scouts questioning his true next-level value, however.

Bain's 30 ⅞” arm length is a one-percentile all-time result, per MockDraftable. The former Hurricanes standout is one of the best pass rushers in the NFL Draft, but concerns over his length and wingspan (77 ⅜”, 10th percentile) have analysts predicting a slight draft-day slide.

With projections all over the place, we've identified the three best NFL Draft fits for Bain.

2026 NFL Draft: 3 Fits for Miami EDGE Rueben Bain Jr.

Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs registered a pedestrian 35 sacks throughout the 2025 season. Their sack leader was 32-year-old Chris Jones, who is probably entering the final year of his contract due to its bloated structure. The Chiefs need to continue adding young talent to the defensive line. They whiffed on 2023 first-rounder Felix Anudike-Uzomah, and are hoping for developmental steps forward from Omarr Norman-Lott and Ashton Gillotte.

The Chiefs are probably hoping one of the stud pass-rushing prospects slides to them at No. 9 overall. Bain is their most realistic target given his unpredictable draft-day projections. Bain would be a versatile defensive lineman in Steve Spagnuolo's defense.

Cincinnati Bengals

After a longstanding contract dispute, the Cincinnati Bengals finally lost EDGE Trey Hendrickson to free agency earlier this offseason. His departure delivers a significant blow to what was already a lackluster defensive unit. The Bengals must draft the best defensive player on their board at No. 10 overall.

The Bengals signed former Seattle Seahawks EDGE Boye Mafe to help replace Hendrickson, but it'll be a by-committee approach. They'lll need more production from sophomore Shemar Stewart, whose rookie season was hampered by a public contract-related standoff. Bain should be one of the Bengals' shortlisted top-10 options.

New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints spent a considerable amount of money on offense in free agency, acquiring guard David Edwards and running back Travis Etienne Jr. Meanwhile, they have not re-signed franchise legend Cameron Jordan. The current expectation in league circles is that the Saints will use the eighth pick on a defender.

There isn't enough pass-rushing depth in New Orleans without Jordan on the depth chart. Bain would be an excellent fit as an inside-outside option in Brandon Staley's defense. Bain, Sonny Styles, Arvell Reese, and Caleb Downs are among the defenders the Saints should consider in the first round.