3 NFL Draft Pass Rushers Who Could Save Bengals After Trey Hendrickson Shock

The Bengals officially need a Trey Hendrickson replacement.

Justin Melo

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) talks with director of player personnel Duke Tobin before the first quarter of the NFL Preseason Week 2 game between the Washington Commanders and the Cincinnati Bengals at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Md., on Monday, Aug. 18, 2025.
Shocking news broke around the NFL world on Tuesday evening. The Baltimore Ravens decided to pull out of their agreed trade with the Las Vegas Raiders for superstar EDGE Maxx Crosby. The Ravens allegedly cited a failed physical. They were well aware Crosby had undergone surgery for a meniscus injury earlier this offseason.

While that drama will continue unfolding at the upcoming NFL ownership meetings, the Ravens quickly pivoted by signing free-agent EDGE Trey Hendrickson to a four-year, $112 million contract, according to various reports.

The Cincinnati Bengals have now officially lost Hendrickson to a division rival. Until Hendrickson verbally agreed to sign elsewhere, the Bengals still possessed a chance at re-signing him. With that hope no longer present, they must pivot to drafting his replacement in the 2026 NFL Draft.

We've identified three pass rushers the Bengals should consider replacing Hendrickson with at No. 10 overall.

2026 NFL Draft: 3 prospects Bengals can replace Trey Hendrickson with

Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE, Miami

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) against the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Miami EDGE Rueben Bain Jr. is among the best pass rushers in the 2026 NFL Draft. He also has historical arm length deficiencies, with his 30 ⅞” arms being a one-percentile result, per MockDraftable. That could lead to a draft-day slide for Bain.

The sixth-ranked prospect in our top 100, the Bengals should strongly consider drafting Bain at No. 10 overall if he remains available, despite his physical shortcomings. On tape, Bain is an elite pass rusher who generates power through short-area explosiveness. He's also got well-developed hands that help him win combat battles around the line of scrimmage. He'd be a terrific replacement for Hendrickson.

Peter Woods, DT, Clemson

Clemson defensive lineman Peter Woods (11) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, September 6, 2025. / Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bengals need to improve their pass-rushing unit. That doesn't necessarily mean it has to be a like-for-like replacement for Hendrickson on the edge. They need to replace the production, and Clemson defensive tackle Peter Woods is a viable candidate.

Revamping the defensive line in Hendrickson's absence could lead to a philosophical shift that prioritizes creating interior pressure. Woods is a powerful and explosive athlete who is still scratching the surface of his pass-rushing potential. Pairing Woods with Shemar Stewart would provide the Bengals with ascending lineman to build around.

David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker David Bailey (31) reacts as he walks off the field following the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Texas Tech EDGE David Bailey is considered the class' top pure pass-rushing prospect. Bain and Ohio State hybrid linebacker/edge Arvell Reese are both in consideration to be drafted before him. If Bailey makes it past the New Orleans Saints at No. 8 overall, the Bengals would suddenly be in striking distance.

Bailey recorded an FBS-best 14.5 sacks last season. Of the pass rushers listed as Hendrickson's potential replacements, he's probably the least likely to survive until the Bengals' 10th overall selection. Stranger things have happened, and Bailey has come off the board in the 10-15 range in recent mock drafts. The Bengals would probably sprint the card to the podium.

