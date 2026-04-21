Best NFL Draft Fits for Texas A&M WR KC Concepcion

Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion is among the more dynamic wideout prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft. His pre-draft stock has soared throughout this process. Concepcion is firmly in the mix to be the second or third wide receiver drafted.

A first-round prospect in our Top 100 rankings, Concepcion has checked boxes for NFL scouts. The former NC State transfer creates immediate separation in coverage through acceleration and burst. His skill was on complete display for the Aggies in 2025, notching 61 receptions for 919 receiving yards and nine touchdowns (with another two scores as a punt returner).

The expectation is that Concepcion will be drafted early on Thursday. We've identified his three best potential landing spots.

2026 NFL Draft: Best Fits for Texas A&M WR KC Concepcion

Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams are attempting to maximize what could be Matthew Stafford's final season in 2026. Furthermore, aging wide receiver Davante Adams is entering a contract year. Finding a long-term running mate for Puka Nacua while fielding the most dangerous trio of receivers in 11 personnel this season could be a priority.

The Rams could weigh several receivers at No. 13 overall, including Concepcion, Jordyn Tyson, and Makai Lemon. Tyson could be a top-10 selection, with the New York Giants slated to make two selections in that range. Lemon's draft stock seems to have cooled off, and Concepcion has garnered interest in Los Angeles.

Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins parted ways with both Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle this offseason. Receiver isn't particularly high on the totem pole as Jon-Eric Sullivan and Jeff Hafley work to rebuild this roster from the ground up. The Dolphins own two first-round selections and after prioritizing the offensive line or a cornerback at No. 11, they could circle back to wide receiver with the 30th pick.

Concepcion would immediately become the Dolphins' No. 1 receiver. His explosive route-running ability in the short and intermediate areas would be an asset to new starting quarterback Malik Willis. The Dolphins desperately need another dynamic playmaker besides De'Von Achane, and Concepcion would check that box.

Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns own two first-round selections. The expectation is they'll double down on offense, with offensive tackle and wide receiver as Andrew Berry's top priorities. Whether they make the pick at No. 6 overall or trade down, they'll probably have to prioritize a left tackle given its premium nature.

A wide receiver is likelier for the Browns at No. 24 overall. The options could include Concepcion, Denzel Boston, and Omar Cooper Jr. Concepcion would add an explosive element to Todd Monken's offense.