Best Slot WRs in the 2026 NFL Draft Class

Slot receivers have become an important part of every NFL offense. With the game having evolved towards pass-happy offenses and 11 personnel, the slot receiver has essentially developed into a near every-down starter. The 2026 NFL Draft features a strong crop of athletic receivers who can play the position effectively at the next level.

Thriving at the slot position requires quickness, twitch, and athleticism. This year's NFL Draft presents slot receivers in all shapes and sizes, from early-round prospects to late-round sleepers.

With that in mind, we've identified the best slot wide receivers in the 2026 NFL Draft.

2026 NFL Draft: Best Slot Wide Receivers

Makai Lemon, WR, USC

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) celebrates after catching a 32-yard touchdown pass against the UCLA Bruins in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

USC wide receiver Makai Lemon is versatile enough to play both inside and outside. The former Trojans standout played roughly double the amount of snaps in the slot (456) compared to the boundary (222) in 2025 though. Lemon's frame (5-11, 192) projects a little easier inside, where he can use his route-running nuance to beat off coverage. When he struggles on tape, it's against long press-man cornerbacks. The reigning Biletnikoff Award winner (nation's top WR) has been compared to Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who carry similar Z-position/slot flexibility.

Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana

Jan 1, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (3) runs against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the second half of the 2026 Rose Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Indiana wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. certainly possesses the size required to play outside (6-0, 199). Despite that, he played nearly 600 snaps out of the slot for the Hoosiers in 2025 (with fewer than 150 snaps outside). Cooper is a super physical receiver who can dominate nickel defenders. The National Championship winner tied for third in the FBS with 13 receiving TDs, leading Indiana with 69 receptions and 937 receiving yards. He's a compact wideout who runs through tackles, especially since he possesses the size advantage over slot defenders.

KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

Nov 8, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) returns a punt during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion actually spent the majority of his reps playing outside in 2025 after being a full-time slot in 2023 and 2024. The explosive playmaker projects as a versatile option in the NFL as a "Z" or slot receiver. Concepcion is a quick accelerator with elite short-area foot quickness. The ex Aggies standout is twitchy with separation and change of direction ability. He's an instant run-after-catch weapon with a dynamic skill set.

Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia

Nov 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) reacts after a first down against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch is severely undersized, having arrived at the NFL Combine at 5-foot-9 and 177 pounds. That guarantees he'll be a slot receiver at the next level. Anyway, that's where the former USC transfer played the majority of his snaps in 2025. Branch was a high-volume weapon for the Bulldogs, ranking 10th in the FBS with 81 receptions, setting a single-season program record. He possesses top-tier speed with legitimate explosive and yards-after-catch ability as a slot receiver and on special teams.

Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson

Clemson Tigers wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) catches a pass Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, during the NCAA football game against the Duke Blue Devils at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Antonio Williams is a slot-only wide receiver prospect who played 416 of his 449 offensive snaps at that alignment in 2025. The Irmo, South Carolina native utilizes quick-twitch movements and head fakes while running routes with altered tempo to defeat coverage. Williams is slippery in the short to intermediate areas with some open-field wiggle. He led a lackluster offense in 2025 with 55 receptions, and when they were better in 2024, he produced 75 catches for 904 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Deion Burks, WR, Oklahoma

Dec 19, 2025; Norman, OK, USA; Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Deion Burks (4) against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the CFP National Playoff First Round at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Oklahoma wide receiver Deion Burks ran a 4.3 at the NFL Combine after leaping a 42.5-inch vertical and 10-foot-11 broad jump. He primarily played out wide for the Sooners in 2025, but projects to kick to the slot due to his 5-foot-10, 180-pound frame. Burks is a speedy receiver who generates yards-after-catch opportunities for himself with straightline ability. His undersized frame lacks length (29 ⅜” arms), so hiding him from man coverage as a slot wideout offers him the best chance of success.