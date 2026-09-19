NFL Draft QB Stock Is Shifting Fast Entering Week 3: Who's Hot, Who's Cold

The 2027 NFL Draft is said to potentially feature a loaded class of quarterback prospects. Right now, upwards of five college football quarterbacks are playing like future first-round selections. Entering Week 3 of the college season, risers and falls are already emerging.

Several quarterback prospects have particularly aced early-season tests. Another stumbled in Week 2. This weekend's slate of Week 3 contests presents fresh opportunities.

We've singled out the top six quarterback prospects in college football. We're attempting to answer the weekly buzz question: Is their NFL Draft stock currently hot or cold? Let's get into it!

Temperature Check: 2027 NFL Draft QB Prospects Entering Week 3: Who's Rising and Falling?

Arch Manning, QB, Texas

Texas quarterback Arch Manning helped orchestrate a stunning come-from-behind victory over Ohio State in Week 2. It wasn't a perfect performance by any means, with him occasionally looking hesitant to let it rip versus zone coverage. Manning is clearly still growing as a quarterback, but his resiliency in the face of adversity did his draft stock plenty of favors. With UTSA on the schedule for Week 3, scouts will quickly turn attention to the following four-game stretch against Tennessee, Oklahoma, Florida, and Ole Miss. Temperature Check: Hot

Dante Moore, QB, Oregon

Oregon's stunning Week 2 loss to Oklahoma State was an undeniable step backwards for Dante Moore. The Ducks quarterback wasn't an abject disaster, but making the correct reads and decisions were a constant issue throughout the disappointment. Moore completed less than 50 percent of his passing attempts (14-of-29) and was generally off all afternoon. Oregon expectedly bounced back versus Portland State on Friday, so the Week 4 matchup with USC represents the real opportunity for a do-over. Temperature Check: Cold

Drew Mestemaker, QB, Oklahoma State

Hype cooled around Drew Mestemaker after a disappointing showing in Week 1 versus Tulsa, but the bandwagon is full again after his electric (and sometimes inconsistent) performance against Oregon in Week 2. Mestemaker produced 426 total yards of offense (317 passing, 109 rushing) and three touchdowns in the stunning upset over the Ducks. The Cowboys play Murray State in Week 3, so follow-up matchups with West Virginia, UCF, and Houston should make for better games to evaluate. Temperature Check: Hot

CJ Carr, QB, Notre Dame

Notre Dame have blown out Wisconsin and Rice as their first two opponents. Quarterback CJ Carr hasn't really had a misplaced throw yet, completing 35-of-49 passes with six touchdowns. The Fighting Irish play Michigan State in Week 3, and won't play a currently ranked opponent until BYU in Week 7. Carr continues to perform like a potential top-10 pick at quarterback. Temperature Check: Hot

Darian Mensah, QB, Miami

There are tougher challenges ahead, but Darian Mensah is setting in nicely at Miami so far. The Duke transfer quarterback has torn apart Stanford, Florida A&M, and Wake Forest, throwing for 873 yards and eight touchdowns while completing a haunting 89.8% of his passing attempts. Mensah was once again pitch-perfect versus Wake Forest on Friday evening, with nearly as many touchdown passes (3) as incompletions (4). A Clemson-Florida State-Pittsburgh stretch is looming, starting in Week 5. Temperature Check: Hot

Trinidad Chambliss, QB, Ole Miss

Scouts entered the season intrigued by Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss following his performance against Georgia in the College Football Playoff. He aced his first 2026 test, scoring four touchdowns in a thrilling Week 1 victory over Louisville. Chambliss kept the good times rolling versus Charlotte in Week 2. Saturday evening's marquee matchup with LSU is must-watch television for his believers. Temperature Check: Hot