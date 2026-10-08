Grading the Five 0-4 NFL Teams: Already Staring at the No. 1 Overall Draft Pick

Five NFL teams are 0-4 following the conclusion of Week 4. With roughly 25% of the 2026 campaign having concluded, the winless squads look like contenders for the No. 1 overall selection in the 2027 NFL Draft. Real-time standings are now driving the draft-order conversation.

Which of the winless teams possess the most realistic opportunity to claim the top selection? Today, we're analyzing all five winless organizations and ranking their No. 1 pick chances.

We recently released our latest first-round mock draft. One of these following organizations chose at No. 1 overall. Let's discuss what's going wrong with every winless NFL team.

Ranking 5 Winless Teams: Who Will Earn the No. 1 Pick in the 2027 NFL Draft?

5. Houston Texans (0-4)

It's unfathomable that these Houston Texans are 0-4. Many selected them as potential Super Bowl winners. These Texans notably started 0-3 last season before finishing 12-5. They'll undoubtedly lean on that experience while attempting to navigate another confusing slow start. DeMeco Ryans' defense ranks fifth-worst in passing yardage allowed despite having the third-most sacks.

The Texans have a get-right opportunity versus the fellow winless Tennessee Titans in Week 5. They are heavy favorites despite sharing an 0-4 record. Perhaps a dominant victory would instill the Texans with the confidence they require moving forward.

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-4)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are another perceived postseason contender that are 0-4 in reality. Starting quarterback Baker Mayfield is dealing with a serious right thumb injury that carries a week-to-week timeline. It's difficult to see the Bucs winning a game with undrafted quarterback Jalon Daniels under center.

The Buccaneers re-signed Mayfield to a lucrative extension in the offseason. They also redid Vita Vea's deal amidst a standoff. They certainly expected to compete in a winnable NFC South. The Bucs probably won't stay in serious contention for the No. 1 overall pick, but they are facing a wasted season by their standards.

3. Los Angeles Chargers (0-4)

The Los Angeles Chargers should be grouped with the Texans and Buccaneers as postseason hopefuls that are getting it all wrong. They've been truly abysmal as the most disappointing team in the entire league. Justin Herbert is playing poorly and the offensive line is still a massive liability.

Offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel hasn't been a magic-pill addition. The Chargers feel like legitimate contenders for a top-five selection, especially if Herbert continues getting banged up behind a makeshift O-line. Jim Harbaugh's squad doesn't appear capable of getting back on track.

2. Tennessee Titans (0-4)

The Titans are 0-4 for a second consecutive season. A painfully slow rebuild (under another new regime) continues to yield zero on-field victories. The Titans have actually shown a little progress, losing three straight games by one possession.

Cam Ward is going through the typical young quarterback struggles. It would be interesting to monitor what Titans GM Mike Borgonzi would do with the No. 1 overall selection. Surely they wouldn't take a quarterback? Would they take Jeremiah Smith after drafting Carnell Tate? Trade the pick for a bounty of resources? They're legitimate contenders for No. 1 overall.

1. Miami Dolphins (0-4)

Every analyst expected the Miami Dolphins to struggle. The 2026 NFL campaign has already delivered various surprises, many of which appear here. It is however unsurprising to see the rebuilding Dolphins at a winless 0-4.

Dolphins GM Jon-Eric Sullivan is spearheading a true down-to-the-studs rebuild. This roster is largely devoid of talent and plans to restock the cupboard through the NFL Draft. Malik Willis is a stopgap quarterback, but there's no guarantee the Dolphins would draft his replacement at No. 1 overall. They may choose a more patient route if they don't truly believe in this QB class.