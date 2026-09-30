3 Teams Emerge as Top No. 1 NFL Draft Pick Contenders: How It Shakes Up the Draft

Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season ended with Chicago Bears veteran quarterback Case Keenum leading a blowout win over the Philadelphia Eagles in primetime. We witnessed several rookies enjoy breakout performances. Elsewhere, various bad teams played like legitimate contenders for the No. 1 overall selection in the 2027 NFL Draft.

We're approaching the quarter-mark of the 2026 campaign. Contenders are beginning to separate themselves from pretenders. A handful of rebuilding franchises already appear to be fighting for draft positioning.

We're ranking the three teams most likely to claim the No. 1 overall selection in the 2027 NFL Draft after Week 3. Elite prospects were available all throughout our latest first-round mock draft. We'll be providing weekly analysis on emerging top-pick contenders.

Three Teams Most Likely to Have the No. 1 Overall Pick in the 2027 NFL Draft After Week 3

Arizona Cardinals (1-2)

The Arizona Cardinals have been more competitive than expected. They beat a worse-than-we-realized Los Angeles Chargers team in Week 1, and scored 30 points against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 3. Sandwiched in-between was a blowout loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

The Cardinals entered the season as perceived No. 1 selection contenders. They remain on the list because they haven't been as good as the Cleveland Browns, New York Jets, and Las Vegas Raiders, three other alleged top pick contenders. Playing in the gauntlet known as the NFC West division increases the Cardinals' chances of staying in top-pick contention.

Tennessee Titans (0-3)

The Tennessee Titans were two positive plays away from upsetting the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants in Weeks 2 and 3. Yet they remain winless at 0-3. They're a rebuilding squad that doesn't understand how to execute in the closing moments. Quarterback Cam Ward has regressed as a sophomore while struggling to master Brian Daboll's offense.

They appear headed for a third consecutive campaign with fewer than four victories. Ward needs to show considerable growth down the stretch for the Titans to be comfortable with him as their quarterback entering 2027. General manager Mike Borgonzi must ponder all avenues.

Miami Dolphins (0-3)

The Miami Dolphins remain the favorites to clinch the No. 1 overall selection after Week 3. They've scored a league-low 36 points (surprisingly tied with their division rival New England Patriots). The Dolphins' point differential of -50 is easily the worst mark in the NFL.

The Dolphins entered 2026 in the earliest stage imaginable of a multi-year rebuild. That's exactly how they've played throughout three contests. There isn't a single remaining opponent on their schedule they'll be favorites over. A historic 0-17 campaign feels within the realm of possible outcomes.