Jeremiah Smith Makes Boldest NFL Draft Statement Yet With Dazzling Ohio State-Texas Performance

Every scouting eye in the NFL was glued to Saturday evening's marquee college football matchup between Texas and Ohio State. Though there were more than a dozen draft-eligible participants, Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith is the top prospect in the nation. Smith was excellent, making his boldest 2027 NFL Draft statement yet.

Texas' secondary had absolutely no answer for Smith's dominance. Longhorns defensive coordinator Will Muschamp made the curious decision to allow Smith free releases off the line of scrimmage time and time again. Unsurprisingly, he took complete advantage of soft coverage looks.

Smith registered eight receptions for 164 yards and a touchdown despite suffering a stunning 24-23 defeat. The Miami Gardens, Florida native averaged an explosive 20.5 yards per catch. Smith continues to prove he possesses a realistic chance to become the first receiver to go No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft since Keyshawn Johnson did so in 1996.

Ohio State Suffers Stunning Defeat to Texas, but Buckeyes WR Jeremiah Smith Dominates in 2027 NFL Draft Showcase

Texas quarterback Arch Manning garnered tons of pre-game scouting interest. The Longhorns' offense was initially sloppy throughout the first half, committing two turnovers in their opening five plays. Neither was Manning's fault. Texas' offense came to life in the second half, erasing a 20-point deficit to claim a stunning comeback victory.

Manning's performance was a tale of two halves, though scouts will naturally value the gutsy come-from-behind victory he helped orchestrate. It occurred on the same day Oregon quarterback Dante Moore didn't do himself any favors in a stunning loss to Oklahoma State. Comparing their showings to Smith's could lead to stronger support for the wideout to be in serious consideration at No. 1 overall in April. He's that good.

Smith's touchdown occurred when Ohio State led 13-3 with 14 seconds remaining in the second quarter. The Longhorns once again allowed him a free release by playing bail coverage. Smith easily split two defenders while grabbing a pitch-and-catch score from Julian Sayin. The Buckeyes' lead was busted open, taking a 20-3 advantage into the break. Offensive coordinator Arthur Smith deserves blame for not getting his top playmaker more involved during the second half.

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Circled Jeremiah Smith before the Ohio State TD heading into the half 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZKoa2433OC — ESPN (@espn) September 13, 2026

Every one of Smith's elite abilities was on display. He showcased rare route-running skills on what felt like a snap-by-snap basis. Smith also highlighted elite body control and strong hands, making midair adjustments as required. There were shades of Julio Jones in his prime.

Smith is the best wide receiver prospect we've ever scouted. His evaluation belongs in a class with Larry Fitzgerald, Jones, and Calvin Johnson. It's truly impossible to overstate his talent.

One of the pregame narratives was that Smith only registered seven combined receptions for 46 yards over Ohio State's last two meetings with Texas. He ensured it'll never get mentioned again. Smith performed as if he heard the whispers and took them personally, despite the end result.

The way-too-early expectation is that the top overall selection in the 2027 NFL Draft will be utilized on a quarterback. On a day where both Manning and Moore didn't play four complete quarters, Smith reminded every decision maker in the nation that he's truly generational. Smith is the best prospect in the country, and positional value shouldn't play a role in his outcome.