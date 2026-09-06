The 4 Strongest — and 2 Weakest — Positions in the 2027 NFL Draft: Way-Too-Early Edition

The 2026 college football season is officially underway! The scouting process for a fresh cycle has begun. We familiarized ourselves with the 2027 NFL Draft class through summer scouting, but a new campaign welcomes opportunity.

As per usual, the conversation begins with quarterbacks. The 2026 class produced just two first-round quarterbacks. The 2027 crop carries the potential to double or even triple that output, with five or six first-round quarterbacks within the realm of possibility.

The 2027 NFL Draft is shaping up to be particularly strong at various positions — while other position groups are trailing behind. This way-too-early edition attempts to identify the strongest and weakest position groups in the 2027 NFL Draft. The college season will ultimately help us make definitive determinations.

2027 NFL Draft: Strongest & Weakest Position Groups (Way-Too-Early Edition)

STRONGEST: Quarterback

The 2027 quarterback class has sky-high potential. The 2026 crop left plenty to be desired, but the incoming class should be significantly better. Texas quarterback Arch Manning has No. 1 overall capabilities. Oregon's Dante Moore is a natural thrower who would've been a top-three pick had he declared last season.

Manning and Moore will dominate headlines, but a plethora of other quarterback prospects could establish themselves as first-round picks this season. Notre Dame's CJ Carr was very effective as a first-year starter in 2025. New Miami quarterback Darian Mensah was dominant at Duke in the ACC, and now could get the Cam Ward and Carson Beck treatment after his transfer. Oklahoma State's Drew Mestemaker is another one to watch after throwing for for 4,379 yards and 34 touchdowns at North Texas last season.

STRONGEST: Wide Receiver

The best overall prospect in the 2027 class is undeniably Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith. The term generational gets thrown around too often, but Smith is legitimately generational. He's arguably the greatest wideout prospect in 20+ years.

The class doesn't end with Smith. Texas' Cam Coleman appears primed for a massive campaign following his transfer to Texas from Auburn. Indiana's pair of Nick Marsh and Charlie Becker should pick up where Omar Cooper Jr. and Elijah Sarratt left off. Clemson's Bryant Wesco Jr. and Alabama's Ryan Coleman-Williams have borderline first-round grades from summer scouting.

WEAKEST: Linebacker

Clemson's Sammy Brown was the preseason LB1, after posting a team-high 107 tackles last season. Georgia's Chris Cole is a naturally gifted prospect worth watching this season, especially with CJ Allen having left for the NFL. Scouts are torn on the third-best linebacker, though Notre Dame's Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa would probably win a poll.

There's no guarantee we get a first-round linebacker in April. Firstly, it's a devalued position around the league. Secondly, the 2027 class appears to lack a truly elite prospect at linebacker.

STRONGEST: Offensive Tackle

Much like the quarterbacks, the 2026 class lacked elite offensive tackle prospects. That shouldn't be an issue in 2027. There are three tackles who carry the potential to be top-15 selections, with Texas' Trevor Goosby, LSU's Jordan Seaton, and Iowa's Trevor Lauck all impressing scouts.

Elsewhere, South Carolina's Jacarrius Peak possesses the athletic tools required to showcase big-time development this season. Stanford's Niki Prongos and Kentucky's Lance Heard are among the underrated prospects worth monitoring. This is setting up to be a strong tackle class.

STRONGEST: EDGE

It's early to make any guaranteed declarations, but it would be surprising if the 2027 draft didn't produce at least two edge rushers in the top 10. Texas' Colin Simmons and South Carolina's Dylan Stewart both possess elite potential. Simmons and Steward could be as good as your average No. 1 EDGE rusher in any recent class.

A number of additional EDGEs could emerge as top-32 selections. Alabama's Yhonzae Pierre sure did play like one down the stretch of the 2025 campaign. Clemson's Will Heldt registered team-highs in tackles for loss (15.5) and sacks (7.5) in 2025 after transferring from Purdue. Louisville's Clev Lubin, Notre Dame's Boubacar Traroe, and Ohio State's Kenyetta Jackson Jr. are additional high-end names to watch.

WEAKEST: Center

Iowa's Kade Pieper is the unquestioned top-ranked center prospect. He earned All-Big Ten honors at right guard last season. Pieper made the transition to center during the Hawkeyes' spring practices.

As things stand, Pieper is the lone potentially elite center prospect in this class. Minnesota's Greg Johnson is a better guard than center, but he does possess experience with snapping as a 2024 starter. Indiana left tackle Carter Smith may be an interior blocker at the next level. Oregon's Iapani Laloulu is also earning draftable grades.