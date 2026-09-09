Mocking the NFL Mock Draft: Would the Jets Really Pass on Jeremiah Smith?

We recently released our latest 2027 NFL Mock Draft! With Week 1 of the college football campaign officially in our rearview mirror, it felt like an opportune moment to take a way-too-early look at the prospects who could shape April's selection process. The scouting cycle has officially begun.

We're also dissecting our own process by reflecting on certain selections made throughout the latest mock draft. We've identified our favorite selections, scheme fits, and the best overall prospect not selected. Let's get to it!

Mocking the NFL Mock Draft: Fallout From Week 1 of College Football

Favorite Pick: Cam Coleman, WR, Washington Commanders (No. 11 overall)

It didn't take long for Cam Coleman to make his instant impact at Texas. The Auburn transfer caught Arch Manning's first touchdown pass of the season in Saturday's 59-7 drubbing over Texas State, and finished with three receptions for 70 yards and two scores. The Washington Commanders were in the market for a receiving option opposite Terry McLaurin, signing veteran Stefon Diggs to a one-year contract. Drafting Coleman would provide the Commanders with a long-term solution.

Biggest Question Mark: CJ Carr, QB, New York Jets (No. 3 overall)

The New York Jets will undeniably be in the market for a franchise quarterback. This scenario had them taking Notre Dame's CJ Carr at No. 3 overall. By selecting the third-best quarterback prospect, they passed on a generational talent, Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, who went one pick later to the Cleveland Browns in this exercise. The Jets are equipped with three first-round picks. Technically, they could have drafted Smith at third overall and still landed Miami passer Darian Mensah later.

Best Scheme Fit: Anthonie Knapp, IOL, Detroit Lions (No. 24 overall)

After making 27 starts at left tackle for the Fighting Irish, Anthonie Knapp made the transition earlier this offseason to guard. It should pay dividends for his future NFL outlook. Knapp possesses the strength and overall toughness teams appreciate in guard prospects. His mentality fits the culture Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has built, and they're a team that could upgrade the interior of their offensive line.

Best Value: Nick Marsh, WR, Kansas City Chiefs (No. 25 overall)

There was tangible anticipation to watch Michigan State transfer wideout Nick Marsh make his Indiana debut and it didn't take long for him to make an electric play. Hoosiers quarterback Josh Hoover targeted Marsh in the end zone, who made a breathtaking one-handed catch for a touchdown. The Kansas City Chiefs are entering the 2026 season with question marks across their receiving depth chart. Getting a sky's-the-limit wideout at No. 25 overall would be a steal.

Best Player Not Selected: Trey'Dez Green, TE, LSU

Oregon's Jamari Johnson was the lone tight end to make an appearance in our first-round mock. LSU's Trey'Dez Green will absolutely push Johnson for the TE1 spot this Fall. Green registered four catches for 58 yards in Week 1, a blowout victory over Clemson. The No. 1 positional player in the 2024 recruiting cycle recorded seven touchdowns in 2025, second-most among FBS tight ends. The Jackson, Louisiana native should showcase significant growth this season.