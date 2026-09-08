2027 NFL Draft Stock Watch: Week 1 Created Some Huge Winners & Losers

Week 1 of the 2026 college football season is officially in the books. With some straightforward opponents scheduled for several blueblood programs, top prospects in the 2027 NFL Draft class possessed an opportunity to begin the campaign on the right foot. Various prospects took immediate advantage.

The upcoming draft class appears particularly strong at quarterback and wide receiver. Naturally, prospects across those positions were among the big-time Week 1 standouts.

That doesn't necessarily indicate all intriguing draft-eligible prospects were Week 1 winners, however. There were also prospects who failed to seize the initial opportunity. We've identified college football's biggest Week 1 winner and losers.

2027 NFL Draft Stock Watch: College Football's Week 1 Winners & Losers

Winner: Nick Marsh, WR, Indiana

There was legitimate anticipation to see Michigan State transfer Nick Marsh make his Indiana debut and it did not disappoint. Quarterback Josh Hoover's first passing attempt for the Hoosiers went to Marsh, who made a highlight one-handed snag for a touchdown. He only finished with two receptions for 17 yards, but his incredible score was a sign of things to come.

Winner: Darian Mensah, QB, Miami

Darian Mensah is among the most intriguing quarterback prospects in the nation after transferring to Miami from Duke. His first showing? A 27-of-30 performance for 401 yards and five touchdowns. That'll do. Mensah showcased terrific poise, touch, and accuracy. He navigated blitz packages like an experienced quarterback. He threw for 34 touchdowns and nearly 4,000 yards for the Blue Devils last season, and is now undergoing the Cam Ward plan at Miami.

Loser: Drew Mestemaker, QB, Oklahoma State

There's been some first-round offseason buzz for Drew Mestemaker, who threw for an FBS-best 4,379 passing yards at North Texas last season. He followed coach Eric Morris to Oklahoma State, where he'll compete on bigger stages. The hype is largely built on projection, but Week 1 was a major letdown. The Cowboys were defeated 24-10 by Tulsa and Mestemaker completed just 29-of-49 attempts for 241 yards, two interceptions, and one touchdown.

Winner: Ashton Hampton, CB, Clemson

Clemson cornerback Ashton Hampton was largely considered the second-best prospect in the nation at his position heading into the new season. It did not take the Tigers cornerback long to make an impact on a national stage. Less than one minute into the contest versus LSU, Hampton intercepted a pass that went through the hands of an LSU receiver.

Winner: Jadan Baugh, RB, Florida

It's a three-man race to RB1 between Jadan Baugh, Kewan Lacy, and Ahmad Hardy. Baugh made a major statement in his 2026 debut. The Atlanta, Georgia native rushed for 160 yards and three touchdowns via 14 carries in a blowout victory over Florida Atlantic. He showcased some unbelievable stop-start ability, contact balance, and quickness. He's among the most explosive playmakers in the country.

Loser: Ryan Coleman-Williams, WR, Alabama

Alabama wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams had a bad case of the yips last season. Pro Football Focus credited him with 10 total drops. Inconsistency struck again as Coleman-Williams unnecessarily jumped for a wide-open pass, starting his campaign with another drop. He ended up recording five catches for 130 yards, but the drop was worrisome.

Winner: Trinidad Chambliss, QB, Ole Miss

Trinidad Chambliss enters the new season with legitimate momentum as a quarterback prospect after concluding the 2026 season in extremely strong fashion. Well, Ole Miss played an absolute banger versus Louisville in Week 1, winning 41-38. Chambliss was electric, showcasing the same big-time playmaking ability he did versus Georgia in the College Football Playoff last year. He threw for 336 yards and three touchdowns, adding another 60 rushing yards and a fourth touchdown to his totals. It was must-watch stuff.

Winner: Charlie Becker, WR, Indiana

There's so much hype over Charlie Becker becoming Indiana's No. 1 receiver this campaign following the departures of Omar Cooper Jr. and Elijah Sarratt. He did not disappoint in Week 1. Becker registered four receptions for 64 yards and two touchdowns. He makes everything on a vertical plane look so straightforward. He's an outstanding route runner with an elite catch radius.

Winner: Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State

Yes, Ohio State played Ball State, but it felt wrong to conclude this article without acknowledging Jeremiah Smith. The generational talent began his draft-eligible campaign as he means to continue. Unsurprisingly, Smith dominated the low-level competition, recording eight catches for 151 yards and two touchdowns. Scouts are literally counting down the days. He'll be a historically-sized consolation prize for a really bad team.

Winner: Leonard Moore, CB, Notre Dame

Notre Dame cornerback Leonard Moore is currently our No. 2 overall prospect in the class. He was phenomenal versus Wisconsin in Week 1. The first time the Badgers dared throw the ball his way, Moore recorded a pass breakup while nearly converting it to an unfathomable one-handed interception. He was also excellent in the run game as a force defender. He's elite.