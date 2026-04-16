Most NFL-Ready Edge Rushers Who Should Be Available on Day 2

Pass rushers will fly off the board during the 2026 NFL Draft. The trio of Arvell Reese, David Bailey, and Rueben Bain Jr. are all expected to be top 10 selections. Upwards of roughly EDGEs could be first-round picks once the opening 32 picks conclude.

This NFL Draft class features a deep group of pass-rushing prospects. Teams that draft alternative positions during the first round could identify value options on Day 2. There are pro-ready EDGEs who can transform different defensive schemes all across the league.

With that in mind, we've identified the most NFL-ready pass rushers who should be available throughout Day 2 of the NFL Draft.

2026 NFL Draft: Day 2 NFL-Ready Edge Rushers

Malachi Lawrence, EDGE, UCF

UCF defensive end Malachi Lawrence (51) tackles ASU quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) as he scrambles during a game at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Nov. 9, 2024. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Malachi Lawrence's reported draft stock is all over the place. The former UCF rusher will probably settle as an early second-round pick. Lawrence entered first-round conversations through his NFL Combine performance, a showing that included a 4.52 40 and 40-inch vertical. On tape, he's a speedy and athletic pass rusher who pursues quarterbacks with a relentless motor. He's a work in progress as a run defender, but his pass-rushing skills should quickly get him on the field in a rotational role.

Zion Young, EDGE, Missouri

Nov 15, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Kamario Taylor (1) runs the ball as Missouri Tigers defensive end Zion Young (9) attempts the sack during the second half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Pass rushers capture national attention, but early-down run stoppers tend to make quicker acclimations to the NFL. Missouri's Zion Young posted a team-high 16.5 tackles for loss this past season. The Atlanta, Georgia native is a 262-pound well-built edge rusher 33-inch arms and 9-inch hands. Young uses his measurables to routinely win early-down battles in the trenches. On film, he lacks above-average traits as a pass rusher, though he did post a career-high 6.5 sacks in 2025, indicating he's improving.

Gabe Jacas, EDGE, Illinois

Sep 6, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Gabe Jacas (17) swats the ball from Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) during the second quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Gabe Jacas deserves more national appreciation and attention than he's getting. The former Illinois pass rusher was very consistent, producing 27 sacks throughout a stellar four-year career with the Fighting Illini. Jacas has a pro-ready frame at 6-foot-4 and 260 pounds (NFL Combine measurements) with 33-inch arms and 10-inch hands. He converts speed to power at a high level with an intriguing combination of strength and change of direction ability. Playing on run downs with more consistency is key to him developing into a three-down defender.

Derrick Moore, EDGE, Michigan

Michigan edge Derrick Moore (8) goes against New Mexico offensive lineman Malik Aliane (51) during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, August 30, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's unfortunate that Derrick Moore has nursed a pre-draft hamstring injury that has limited his participation in the process. After contributing nine sacks in 2023-24 as a rotational defender, Moore exploded to record 10 sacks in 2025 after finally finding himself as an every-down starter. The Baltimore, Maryland native is strong and long (33 3/8" arms) as a pass rusher, leaning on size, speed, and acceleration to impact opposing pockets.

Dani Dennis-Sutton, EDGE, Penn State

Oct 4, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton (33) warms up before the game against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Dani Dennis-Sutton possesses a projectable skill set that should allow him to endear himself to his defensive coordinator early. He'll play in base defense with length, strength, and toughness as a run defender. He's also significantly more athletic than initially given credit for, running a 4.63 (at 256 pounds) and leaping a 39.5-inch vertical and 10-foot-11 broad jump at the NFL Combine. Dennis-Sutton is a linear pass-rushing prospect, but he'll produce results while being tough and versatile.

Keyron Crawford, EDGE, Auburn

Auburn Tigers buck Keyron Crawford (24) sacks Ball State Cardinals quarterback Kiael Kelly (1) as Auburn Tigers take on Ball State Cardinals at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. Auburn Tigers lead Ball State Cardinals 21-0 at halftime. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Auburn EDGE Keyron Crawford is super athletic and energetic. He transferred from Arkansas State in 2024 and notched 9.5 tackles for loss and five sacks as a 12-game starter for the Tigers in 2025. Crawford requires more seasoning from an instincts standpoint, but he's explosive and intentional with his get-off. The arrow is pointing up for a pass rusher who showed significant improvement in 2025.