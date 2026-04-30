Steelers May Have Quietly Solved a Massive Problem with Max Iheanachor

The Pittsburgh Steelers were embarrassed while playing host to the 2026 NFL Draft. The Steelers believed they were primed to select USC wide receiver Makai Lemon at No. 21 overall. They possessed so much conviction that they were reportedly already on the phone with Lemon.

That's when the Philadelphia Eagles leapfrogged them in the NFL Draft order, trading to No. 20 overall to secure Lemon. Left to scramble, the Steelers pivoted to Arizona State offensive tackle Max Iheanachor. Despite the chaos and first-hand embarrassment, Iheanachor could solve a massive problem for the Steelers.

If Lemon was the Steelers' primary target, it's interesting that they bypassed other receivers still on the board, such as Omar Cooper Jr. and KC Concepcion. Shifting to Iheanachor made more sense, however. The Steelers are now well protected at a premium position that was previously marred by uncertainty.

NFL Draft: Steelers Solve Massive Problem By Pivoting to Max Iheanachor

Steelers starting left tackle Broderick Jones suffered a serious neck injury last season that was initially described as a stinger. It eventually resulted in him undergoing neck fusion surgery. The most recent update claimed Jones had suffered a setback during the recovery process that leaves his status in doubt.

Prior to the injury, Jones had still failed to meet expectations. The first-round pick out of Georgia (2023) was credited with allowing six sacks this past season, ranking 70th of 89, per Pro Football Focus. In three completed seasons, PFF has never awarded him a pass-blocking grade higher than 59.0.

Iheanachor immediately provides the Steelers with a potential succession plan if Jones requires replacing due to injury or performance issues. It'll be interesting to monitor how the Steelers handle Iheanachor's development. A late bloomer who didn't begin playing football until he arrived at East Los Angeles College (JUCO) in 2021, he'd ideally get a redshirt year in the NFL to continue sharpening his skills. He may not receive the luxury of sitting for a year given Jones' situation.

Iheanachor was also a college tackle for the Sun Devils. Could the Steelers ask him to switch sides to replace Jones as the quarterback's blindside protector? Could right tackle Troy Fautanu move to the left to accomodate Iheanachor at his most natural position?

Iheanachor was also a college tackle for the Sun Devils. Could the Steelers ask him to switch sides to replace Jones as the quarterback's blindside protector? Could right tackle Troy Fautanu move to the left to accommodate Iheanachor at his most natural position? Fautanu was a collegiate left tackle at Washington.

The Steelers did not plan on selecting Iheanachor. They deserve criticism for being blindsided by Philadelphia's move for Lemon. However, with DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr. already on the roster at wide receiver, it may end up a blessing in disguise if Iheanachor helps them navigate the complicated situation surrounding Jones and their offensive line.