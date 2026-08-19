Will Kacmarek Has the Skill Set the Dolphins Precisely Need Right Now

The Miami Dolphins made a league-high 13 selections throughout the 2026 NFL Draft. One of their obscure picks was tight end Will Kacmarek. Fast forward a few weeks into training camp, and Kacmarek appears to possess the exact skill set this Dolphins offense requires.

Kacmarek was unquestionably one of the best blocking tight ends in his draft class, helping power an Ohio State offense that averaged 154.4 rushing yards per game. Kacmarek was also super reliable as a receiver, hauling in 88.2% of his targets in 2025. Kacmarek also tested impressively for his size at the NFL Combine, running a 4.74 and leaping a 36-inch vertical.

Where Kacmarek especially shines though is through his physicality as a blocker, with a willingness to play through the whistle. He has an elite finisher's mindset via a competitive approach. Pro Football Focus assigned him stellar pass-blocking (72.2) and run-blocking (71.0) grades throughout the 2025 season.

Miami Dolphins rookie TE Will Kacmarek has perfect skill set for rebuilding offense

The Dolphins are the definition of a rebuilding offense. They tore the roster down to the studs this offseason. With a run-first quarterback in Malik Willis under center, and with superstar running back De'Von Achane in the backfield, it's safe to assume offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik plans to field a run-heavy offense in 2026.

That's precisely what makes Kacmarek such an ideal fit in Slowik's offense. Expect the St. Louis, Missouri native to be a huge asset for both Willis and Achane around the line of scrimmage. It wouldn't be surprising if Kacmarek ends up playing 50-plus percent of offensive snaps, even as a third-round rookie.

The Dolphins aren't exactly stacked at tight end. Veteran Greg Dulcich is currently listed as the starter on the unofficial depth chart. With heavier tight end packages becoming the norm around the league, everything is trending towards Kacmarek securing a significant role on offense this season.

Rookie TE Will Kacmarek Thrives in Miami Dolphins Preseason Debut

The Dolphins aren't exactly hiding how they plan to utilize Kacmarek's talents. Of the 19 offensive snaps he played in the preseason debut, he spent 11 of them as a run blocker, according to Pro Football Focus. Kacmarek spent all 19 snaps as an inline tight end, where he'll primarily thrive.

The preseason debut tape proves Kacmarek was excellent as a run blocker. Dolphins running backs Achane and Ollie Gordon combined for a rushing touchdown, 5.6 yards per carry, and 39 yards apiece versus the Washington Commanders in the exhibition game. Kacmarek played a large role in that ground-game success.

The Dolphins are sorting through what the future of Slowik's offense looks like. For them to be competitive in 2026, that probably includes a lot of bully-ball via Achane, Willis, and the ground game. Expect Kacmarek to play a significant role in establishing that rushing success.