Ranking the Best NFL Draft Classes From Best to Worst: Grades & Predictions

The dust has finally settled on the 2026 NFL Draft. With rookie minicamps concluding around the league this past weekend, first-year players have begun acclimating to their new environments. It represents a time for reflection as all 32 draft classes are being analyzed and nitpicked.

Before switching focus to the 2027 NFL Draft cycle, we've studied all 32 classes in-depthly. As per usual, certain organizations fared better than others. We've ranked all 32 classes in the 2026 NFL Draft from best to worst, assigning letter grades to each draft class.

2026 NFL Draft: Ranking All 32 Classes From Best to Worst

1. Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry may have enjoyed his second straight franchise-changing draft. Spencer Fano should help solidify the new-look offensive line. Wide receivers KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston should be instant contributors at a position of major weakness. Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren was a second-round steal who is Nick Emmanwori-lite. The Browns will be instant contenders if they ever solve the quarterback position (a big if).

Grade: A

2. Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta routinely nails the NFL Draft and the 2026 iteration appears no different. Making 11 volume selections, DeCosta landed an instant starter in first-round guard Vega Ioane. Second-round pass rusher Zion Young should quickly contribute, and getting wide receivers Elijah Sarratt and Ja'Kobi Lane strengthens the depth chart. Day 3 picks Chandler Rivers, Adam Randall, and Rayshaun Benny also score positive grades with us.

Grade: B+

3. Carolina Panthers

Monroe Freeling has the highest upside of any offensive tackle in this class and the Carolina Panthers did well to land him at No. 19. Defensive tackle Lee Hunter should fit excellently next to Derrick Brown, and Chris Brazzell II adds playmaking ability to the offense. Fifth-round center Sam Hecht was among our favorite Day 3 selections. The Panthers had a really strong draft after surprisingly winning the division a year ago.

Grade: B+

4. New York Giants

Getting Arvell Reese and Francis Mauigoa automatically scores the New York Giants a strong grade. Nabbing former Tennessee cornerback Colton Hood, a fringe first-round pick, in the second was also excellent. This Giants class is pretty top heavy, but it may contain some superstar performers.

Grade: B+

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took a sliding Rueben Bain Jr. at No. 15 overall. Jason Licht was in the market for a pass rusher and Bain was a top-10 prospect with physical deficiencies that led to a free-fall. Linebacker Josiah Trotter should make a quick impact, and wide receiver Ted Hurst has an exciting vertical skill set. Could Hurst replace Mike Evans on the outside? Those are obviously lofty shoes to fill, but he has "X" receiver tendencies. Fourth-round defensive back Keionte Scott was arguably the best value pick of the entire draft.

Grade: B+

6. New York Jets

The New York Jets had an incredibly strong first round, landing David Bailey, Kenyon Sadiq, and Omar Cooper Jr. We also loved the selection of cornerback D'Angelo Ponds at No. 50 overall. Darrell Jackson Jr. and VJ Payne were fun Day 3 picks. Jets general manager Darren Mougey put together an impressive class, and he’ll enter the 2027 NFL Draft process with another three first-round picks at his disposal.

Grade: B+

7. Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys were thrilled to see Ohio State safety Caleb Downs fall within striking distance, as they traded up one overall pick to No. 11 to secure his services. They later traded down to recoup capital, still landing a first-round pass rusher in Malachi Lawrence. Linebacker Jaishawn Barham is a versatile, high-upside defender. We also liked the Day 3 picks of Devin Moore and LT Overton, though health will play a role in the outcome there.

Grade: B

8. Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs clearly entered this NFL Draft displeased with the state of their defense. General manager Brett Veach used his first four selections on defense, including trading up for cornerback Mansoor Delane. Peter Woods failed to meet expectations in 2025, and R Mason Thomas is seriously undersized for anything other than a rotational rushing role, so opinions are split on those picks. Cornerback Jadon Canady was a fourth-round steal, and running back Emmett Johnson was a fun get in the fifth round.

Grade: B

9. Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills began the draft in lukewarm fashion by selecting divisive prospects TJ Parker and Davison Igbinosun. General manager Brandon Beane really hit his stride in the fourth round, selecting potential steals in Skyler Bell and Kaleb Elarms-Orr. Fifth-round safety Jalon Kilgore is a versatile defensive back with upside. The Bills' draft got better as it went on.

Grade: B

10. Chicago Bears

Nobody expected Dillon Thieneman to last until No. 25, and the Chicago Bears needed an instant impact safety after losing Kevin Byard and Jaquan Brisker. Second-round center Logan Jones is an excellent fit in Ben Johnson's scheme as an athletic pivot. They arguably reached on Zavion Thomas, who may be a special-teams-only player (maybe he develops into an elite returner). Sam Roush was the best blocking tight end in the class, and sixth-round linebacker Keyshaun Elliott has two-down starting potential.

Grade: B

11. Detroit Lions

We loved the Detroit Lions' opening two selections. Offensive tackle Blake Miller and EDGE Derrick Moore should immediately solve problems in the lineup. This final grade would probably be stronger if the Lions had a third-round pick. Anyhow, getting cornerback Keith Abney II in the fifth round helped make up for it.

Grade: B

12. Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers were caught off guard when the Philadelphia Eagles traded up for Makai Lemon. They pivoted to offensive tackle Max Iheanachor. Given Broderick Jones' injury situation, it's a move that could pay dividends despite its unplanned nature. Second-round pick Germie Bernard was our personal favorite choice. An expert short-to-intermediate route runner, he'll complement DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr. so nicely. Gennings Dunker will add interior depth, and Kaden Wetjen should be an elite special teams player. Taking quarterback Drew Allar at No. 76 overall is the big wild-card decision.

Grade: B

13. Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans passed on linebackers to help their growing quarterback Cam Ward, taking Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate at No. 4 overall. Investing in Ward's development is a good decision. Trading up for Keldric Faulk and Anthony Hill Jr. makes sense in Robert Saleh's scheme, and both defenders should start as rookies in 2026. Penn State running back Nicholas Singleton was an intriguing choice with both Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears heading into contract years. We'll see if interior offensive linemen Pat Coogan and Fernando Carmona can quickly compete for roles at right guard and center.

Grade: B

14. Las Vegas Raiders

Fernando Mendoza will hopefully be the franchise quarterback the Las Vegas Raiders envision him as. Treydan Stukes should immediately solve a problem in the defensive backfield. We like prospects Keyron Crawford and Trey Zuhn III, but the value was questionable there given the offseason investments at EDGE and center. Getting Jermod McCoy and Mike Washington Jr. on Day 3 was astounding. We also like cornerback Hezekiah Masses and safety Dalton Johnson.

Grade: B

15. Minnesota Vikings

We like a lot of what the Minnesota Vikings did here, but this class may ultimately be defined by how their first-round gamble on Caleb Banks turns out. Banks is a high-upside prospect with injury and performance inconsistencies. Jake Golday has breakout potential at linebacker, and Caleb Tiernan may be a future offensive line starter. Fifth-round cornerback Charles Demmings is a blast, and running back Demond Claiborne has big-play ability.

Grade: B

16. Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins made a draft-high 13 selections. It was a mixed bag. Selecting Kadyn Proctor and playing him at guard when they could have drafted Vega Ioane is questionable, though the long-term plan may be to move Proctor to right tackle. They also reached on third-rounders Caleb Douglas and Will Kacmarek. Getting Chris Johnson (No. 27) and Jacob Rodriguez (No. 43) was the best part of this draft. Chris Bell and Kyle Louis were also strong picks.

Grade: B-

17. Cincinnati Bengals

Selecting Cashius Howell at No. 41 overall should help a Cincinnati Bengals defensive line that lost Trey Hendrickson earlier this offseason. The interior offensive line has been a long-running weakness, and we love both Connor Lew and Brian Parker II here. Seventh-round defensive tackle Landon Robinson should be fun to track at training camp. The Bengals didn't have much draft capital, but they efficiently navigated the board.

Grade: B-

18. Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks pigeonholed themselves into going running back at No. 32 after letting Kenneth Walker III walk in free agency. Nonetheless, Jadarian Price should have an immediate impact for the Super Bowl defending champions. Safety Bud Clark is a Mike Macdonald-approved player with terrific versatility. The Seahawks also took three cornerbacks. Julian Neal is long and physical, and Toledo's Andre Fuller was underrated throughout the pre-draft process.

Grade: B-

19. Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts' draft class lacks star power due to the absence of a first-round pick, but Chris Ballard did well to maximize his positioning. CJ Allen should solve their linebacker problem and AJ Haulcy is a versatile safety with playmaking ability. Jalen Farmer has starter potential at guard. Caden Curry, Seth McGowan, and Deion Burks represented strong sixth and seventh round selections.

Grade: B-

20. Philadelphia Eagles

Stealing Makai Lemon from right under the Pittsburgh Steelers' nose was impressive, and his short-area quickness will make a quick impact in the Philadelphia Eagles' offense. The rest of this draft is largely projection. Eli Stowers is an elite athlete, but he'll have to navigate being a wide receiver/tight end hybrid. Can Markel Bell continue developing at offensive tackle? He has overwhelming size and power, but his foot speed is questionable.

Grade: C+

21. Houston Texans

Keylan Rutledge will be an instant starter at guard for the Houston Texans, but trading up for a devalued position is always questionable. We like Kayden McDonald, but the Texans doubled down on devalued positions by going with a run stuffer there. Wade Woodaz was a fourth-round reach, but fifth-round safety Kamari Ramsey was a great value pick.

Grade: C+

22. Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders were thrilled to get Sonny Styles at No. 7. Styles is an excellent fit in Dan Quinn's defense and has Defensvie Rookie of the Year potential. The rest of this class lacks punch. Third-round wideout Antonio Williams has slot receiver upside. The Commanders didn't make their third selection until the fifth round. Their final of six selections was third-string quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis.

Grade: C+

23. New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints decided to roll the dice on Jordyn Tyson at No. 8 overall. If Tyson manages to stay healthy, what a weapon he'll be for Tyler Shough. The rest of this class fails to generate much excitement. Christen Miller possesses a pro-ready frame and should make an instant impact. Fourth-round receiver Bryce Lance, Trey Lance's brother, is a breathtaking athlete who must develop into a more well-rounded wideout.

Grade: C+

24. New England Patriots

The New England Patriots drafted Morgan Moses insurance at No. 28 in the form of Caleb Lomu. Second-round pass rusher Gabe Jacas is athletic and should make a quick impact at EDGE. The rest of the Patriots' draft was fairly average, though tight end Eli Raridon could surprise.

Grade: C+

25. Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers are another team that suffered from lacking a first-round pick, though they'd trade it 100 times over for Micah Parsons. Cornerback Brandon Cisse has a lot of athletic upside, but must develop the technical aspects of his game. Chris McClellan was being underrated and should immediately thrive in a rotational role. Dani Dennis-Sutton and Jager Burton were strong Day 3 picks.

Grade: C+

26. Arizona Cardinals

Jeremiyah Love was arguably the best overall prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft, but should the Arizona Cardinals have drafted him at No. 3? Probably not, considering how early in the rebuild they are. Since that's the direction Monti Ossenfort chose, strengthening the offensive line through the Chase Bisontis selection was wise. The Carson Beck pick felt forced, but nabbing Kaleb Proctor at No. 104 overall was excellent.

Grade: C+

27. Los Angeles Chargers

We have no issues with first-round pick Akheem Mesidor, but the lack of a third rounder really hurt the Los Angeles Chargers here. Second-round center Jake Slaughter projects as a starter who may have been a slight reach after signing Tyler Biadasz. Speedster Brenen Thompson will have to prove he has enough play strength to overcome size-related deficiencies. This Chargers class has a ton of backups.

Grade: C

28. Atlanta Falcons

Drafting Avieon Terrell and reuniting him with his brother A.J. Terrell is more than a good story. The Atlanta Falcons landed an instant contributor at cornerback. Third-round pick Zachariah Branch must prove he possesses the play strength required to be more than a gadget weapon. Harold Perkins Jr. was a value sixth-round selection, but the overall grade here suffers from not having a first-round pick.

Grade: C

29. Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos did some good things throughout this draft, but not making their first selection until the third round is tough. They used their first pick on defensive tackle Tyler Onyedim, who we considered a slight reach at No. 66. Getting Jonah Coleman, Justin Joly, and Kage Casey helped salvage this class.

Grade: C-

30. San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers made waves by trading out of the first round and selecting wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling at No. 33 overall. Stribling had been receiving second-round buzz, but it was still earlier than anyone expected. Third-round pass rusher Romello Height is seriously undersized, and Kyle Shanahan reached another running back, Kaelon Black, at No. 90. Gracen Halton and Kyle Dugger were exciting picks on Day 3, but this class certainly looks questionable.

Grade: D+

31. Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams began their offseason in aggressive fashion, trading for cornerback Trent McDuffie. It indicated their willingness to maximize Matthew Stafford's remaining window, which makes sense. Drafting Ty Simpson at No. 13 instead of a player who could help put them over the top sends mixed signals. Drafting another top-64 tight end was also questionable, and the Rams owned just five overall selections.

Grade: D+

32. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars made waves for straying from the consensus board and we agree with that feedback. Blocking-only tight end Nate Boerkircher was a stunning reach in the second round. General manager James Gladstone continued reaching all throughout the draft for players like Albert Regis and Jalen Huskey, who he clearly valued more than his 31 contenders did. This draft class will be a fascinating case study for the accuracy of the consensus board.

Grade: D