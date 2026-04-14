Brenen Thompson’s Blazing Speed Could Shake Up the NFL Draft

Mississippi State wide receiver Brenen Thompson enjoyed an elite 2025 season before continuing to turn heads at the NFL Combine. Thompson set the Bulldogs' single-season receiving yards record with 1,054 yards, leading the SEC in that department. The Spearman, Texas native then went to the combine and ran the fastest 40 among all wide receivers at 4.26 seconds. That's how you make an effective mark on the pre-draft process.

Thompson recently spoke exclusively with NFL Draft On SI. Thompson discussed breaking out at Mississippi State, setting goals for himself in the 40-yard dash, generating explosive plays on offense and special teams, and more.

NFL Draft Interview: Brenen Thompson Has Game-Changing Speed

JM: After stints at Texas and Oklahoma, you exploded this past season at Mississippi State. You set the Bulldogs' single-season receiving yards record with 1,054 yards. You finished 13th in the country in receiving yards, becoming the first Mississippi State receiver in program history to lead the SEC in that category. I mean, wow. Besides more playing time, what changed for you and led to that success?

Brenen Thompson: I think the experience I took from my prior years ended up paying huge dividends for me. I had also played for head coach Jeff Lebby at Oklahoma during my sophomore season. I arrived at Mississippi State knowing what to expect from him. That gave me a leg up right away.

I knew what to expect from the offense. I played a lot faster this past season. I got a lot stronger. I was much smarter than I was in prior years. I basically grew as a wide receiver in every area.

JM: That was clearly the case. You averaged 18.5 yards per reception while leading the Power Four in catches of 50+ receiving yards. What is it about your game that leads to so many explosive plays?

Brenen Thompson: I think it comes down to my deep speed. That’s obviously going to be the number one thing people look at on tape. My ability to make plays and get open down the field led to some explosive plays. I can win those one-on-one matchups.

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Mississippi State wideout Brenen Thompson (WO39) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

JM: You ran the fastest 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine among all wide receivers at 4.26 seconds. You were a high school track star. For those of us that knew, we knew what it was going to look like (laughs). I imagine you knew you were going to run a 4.2? Were you satisfied with the performance?

Brenen Thompson: Honestly, my goal was to run in the 4.1s (laughs). Looking back now, everything has to be literally perfect in order to make a 4.1 happen. I showed up and put my best foot forward. I definitely can’t complain about 4.26.

I was satisfied with my time. Initially, I was upset though. Everyone around me, especially in training, we all knew I could run faster than 4.26. I think 4.26 was fast enough to replicate what scouts saw on tape from me though.

JM: I can’t fathom being disappointed with 4.26 (laughs). I want to get back to your 1,054 receiving yards in 2025. Does Brenen Thompson have a favorite route to run? What was something you got excited about hearing in the huddle?

Brenen Thompson: That’s a great question. There were a lot of routes I appreciated running this past season. I would probably reference our basic deep option route. We had a grenade right look where we had four receivers aligned outside and I had the option to sit down after 12 yards or go [deep].

I loved hearing that play call in the huddle. We also had a 1x3, we called it Fox Formation. It was kind of like a pressure post, dig [route] situation. Anytime I was lined up on the far end of that pressure post, that was one of my favorite routes. I actually ran it at Pro Day.

JM: That’s a terrific breakdown. What do you think are the three most important traits a wide receiver has to have? What are your non-negotiables?

Brenen Thompson: I think you have to be tough. That’s first and foremost. You have to play with a fearlessness to make plays in traffic. You also have to be able to manipulate defensive backs with good body position. You have to understand where your leverages are.

Of course it’s nice to have my deep speed as well (laughs). That’ll really help you in the deep ball game. You also have to be able to adjust to the football. Not every ball is thrown perfectly. You gotta be able to make midflight adjustments and make plays.

JM: That’s a good look. Your speed is so dangerous on special teams as well. I imagine you’re excited to get the ball in your hands at the next level.

Brenen Thompson: For sure I am. Who doesn’t like to score? (laughs). I love having the ball in my hands, especially in space. I plan on playing that position at a high level. You better be excited about those opportunities as a returner. I know I am. I can’t wait to score touchdowns.

JM: I imagine you’ve been meeting with NFL teams lately. How is that process going? Have you essentially met with all 32 teams?

Brenen Thompson: Yeah, I’ve pretty much met with all 32 teams in some capacity.

JM: We’ve appreciated your time today. What kind of impact is Brenen Thompson going to make at the next level?

Brenen Thompson: I plan on making a pretty big impact on offense, and definitely special teams as well. Playing special teams is very important to me. I’ve developed a passion for that area of the game.

I’m going to be a great teammate and a great leader in the locker room. I really take pride in the off-field aspects. You’re going to get a great player when you draft me, but I’m also going to be an asset off the field as well.