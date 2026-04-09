Late-Round NFL Draft Picks Who Could Become Special Teams Stars

The fastest route to playing time for a rookie after the NFL Draft is on special teams. While many first-round picks should make instant impacts, when it comes to mid-round selections, being useful on kickoffs, punts, and field goals offers the quickest pathway to rookie-year relevance. A number of prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft project as special teams stars.

The latest college football season highlighted future return stars. The NFL Combine allowed prospects an opportunity to display their game-changing speed. A number of wide receiver prospects in particular took advantage.

With that in mind, we've identified late-round wide receivers in the 2026 NFL Draft who could become special teams stars.

2026 NFL Draft: Late-Round Special Teams Stars

Zavion Thomas, WR, LSU

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; LSU wideout Zavion Thomas (WO38) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

LSU wide receiver Zavion Thomas ran the third-fastest 40-yard dash of any participant at the NFL Combine at 4.28 seconds. He's a former track & field star who clocked an 11.08 in the 100m as a junior, according to LSU's official website. Thomas scored two kickoff return touchdowns and one punt return score in college. He needs further refining as a receiver, so an immediate role on special teams is expected.

Brenen Thompson, WR, Mississippi State

Sep 6, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Brenen Thompson (0) reacts after a touchdown during the second quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Mississippi State wide receiver Brenen Thompson topped the leaderboard in the 40 yard dash at the NFL Combine, clocking a blazing-fast 4.26 seconds. Thompson was too important to the Bulldogs' offense this past campaign, leading the SEC in receiving yards with 1,054. He did return one punt for an explosive 44 yards. Expect his special teams usage to expand at the next level, as his background includes winning the 3A 200m title (21.27) at Spearman High School in Texas.

Kaden Wetjen, WR, Iowa

Oct 11, 2025; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Kaden Wetjen (21) receives the opening kickoff against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ross Harried-Imagn Images | Ross Harried-Imagn Images

Iowa wide receiver Kaden Wetjen led the FBS in punt return yardage throughout 2025 with 563 yards. Perhaps most impressively, his 26.8 yards per punt return also led college ball despite returning a sizable 21 punts. Wetjen also finished top 20 in kickoff yardage (476), and scored an FBS-best three punt return touchdowns, with a fourth special teams score via a kickoff return to boot.

Vinny Anthony II, WR, Wisconsin

Nov 22, 2025; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Vinny Anthony II (8) runs the ball for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images | Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images

Wisconsin wide receiver Vinny Anthony II was at this year's Senior Bowl. He averaged 27.9 yards per kickoff return in 2025 and scored a touchdown for the Badgers, finishing fourth-best in average yardage among specialists who returned at least 15 kicks. Anthony clocked a 4.54 at the NFL Combine, and could play his way onto a roster.

Barion Brown, WR, LSU

Jan 29, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; American wide receiver Barion Brown (6) of LSU grabs a touchdown pass during American Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

LSU wide receiver Barion Brown led the SEC in kickoff return yards with 445. Brown returned a 99-yard kickoff for a touchdown in the Texas Bowl, his sixth career TD as a kickoff specialist after scoring five previous returns at Kentucky. His game-changing ability on special teams will get him drafted.

Kendrick Law, WR, Kentucky

Nov 8, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Kendrick Law (1) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Florida Gators at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Between his stints at Alabama and Kentucky, wide receiver Kendrick Law is an experienced kickoff specialist. He placed 11th in the SEC in return yardage this past season. In 2023, he posted a career-high 405 return yards with the Crimson Tide. Law should challenge for an NFL roster spot on special teams as a rookie.

Kevin Coleman Jr., WR, Missouri

Jan 28, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; American Team wide receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. (12) of Missouri makes a catch during American Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Missouri wide receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. is among the most dynamic speed threats in the NFL Draft. The St. Louis native returned 15 punts this past season for 189 yards, fifth-best in the SEC, and a touchdown. Coleman returned more than 80 career kickoffs and punts throughout his college football career, and has slot receiver upside on offense.