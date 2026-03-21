Carver Willis Is Climbing NFL Draft Boards Thanks To One Standout Trait
Washington offensive lineman Carver Willis enters the 2026 NFL Draft as an athlete with terrific positional versatility. Willis recently participated at the NFL Combine. He performed admirably while showcasing flexibility.
Willis recently spoke exclusively with NFL Draft On SI. Willis discussed his participation at the Combine, which positions teams see him playing at the next level, recent and upcoming meetings, his favorite plays to execute in the playbook, and more.
NFL Draft Interview: Washington OL Carver Willis Plays All Five Positions
JM: You recently participated in the NFL Combine. Were you satisfied with your overall performance and experience?
Carver Willis: The overall experience was fun. I was personally not satisfied with my 40 time. I felt pretty good about my jumps (26.5 inch vertical and 9-foot broad jump). I had been running a better 40-yard dash time during pre-draft training.
JM: I can’t imagine many teams are worried about the 40 time for an offensive lineman. I love watching you play as a run blocker on tape. Would you consider yourself a phone booth blocker, or an athlete in space?
Carver Willis: I personally consider myself more of an athlete in space. I’ve been an effective blocker on the perimeter. I have a high-level understanding of how to track defenders, and I understand blocking angles as well.
I have good anticipation for the overall flow of the offense and defense. That’s really my background as a blocker. I think I have more natural ability than a lot of guys out there.
JM: I love that answer. I’ll follow that up with a fun question then. What was your favorite play to run in the playbook this past season? What’s something you got excited about hearing in the huddle?
Carver Willis: Any of our pin-and-pull schemes. I was a huge fan of those plays. I also loved running outside zone. I grew to really enjoy running wide zone this past season.
JM: A lot of teams run outside zone at the next level. Did you have any formal interviews at the NFL Combine? Do you have any visits or virtual meetings?
Carver Willis: I had formal interviews at the NFL Combine with the Miami Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers. I’ve had a good amount of virtual meetings as well. I met with the Las Vegas Raiders, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Dolphins [second meeting]. I have a [virtual] with the Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers.
I have a pre-draft “30” visit with the Atlanta Falcons coming up as well. I’ve been busy. It’s been a lot of fun.
JM: There’s a lot of interest in you and it’s easy to see why. Where do teams see you playing at the next level? Have you heard any feedback on that?
Carver Willis: I’m hearing a mixture of everything. Some teams think I’m capable of backing up all five positions. Some teams see me as a center. Others see me as a guard. It’s been fun and unique to hear all of the different perspectives and thought processes.
The majority of teams see me playing across the interior though.
JM: That versatility is huge. We've appreciated your time. When a team uses one of their draft picks on Carver Willis, what kinda guy are they getting?
Carver Willis: They’re going to get a gritty competitor. I love to compete and I love to win. I’m willing to do just about anything to get that done. I’m also willing to play through a lot. I’m just a gritty football player at the end of the day.