Collin Wright Has NFL Draft Leadership All 32 Teams Are Looking For
Stanford cornerback Collin Wright is among the more experienced and seasoned prospects at his position in the 2026 NFL Draft. A three-year starter and team captain, Wright is well prepared for the challenges at the next level. Versatility and leadership are present throughout his scouting profile.
Wright recently spoke exclusively with NFL Draft On SI. Wright discussed playing multiple positions, why he'll make a quick transition to the NFL, his experience at the Combine, playing man and zone coverage, and more.
NFL Draft Interview: Stanford CB Collin Wright Is Natural Born Leader
JM: You enter the 2026 NFL Draft as a three-year starter and team captain in 2025. How do you think those experiences will help you make a successful transition to the NFL?
Collin Wright: I think I’m going to make a smooth transition. I gained a lot of leadership qualities throughout my time at Stanford. I also think I’m a guy who meshes well with his teammates. I’m the true epitome of a team-first player. I never thought about entering the portal in this NIL era of college football. I stayed fiercely loyal to Stanford.
I’m going to come in every single day ready to work hard. My teammates can rely on me. I easily vibe with any locker room I step into.
JM: That’s a huge asset at the next level. You recently participated in the NFL Combine. What was the experience like?
Collin Wright: It was an awesome experience. Us participants were talking about that. It was an experience we’ve been waiting for our entire life. We definitely didn’t take it for granted. There were a lot of people who didn’t get invited who would have loved to be in that position.
It was an awesome week. My favorite part was bonding with my peers, guys I’ve seen on television but never met in person. It was fun to meet the defensive backs in this draft class.
We got to know each other as human beings, not as football players. I met a lot of great people who are going to have great futures in this league. I’m definitely excited. It was a once in a lifetime experience that I will never forget.
JM: We’re so glad you got to enjoy that experience. Have you met with any NFL teams throughout this pre-draft process?
Collin Wright: I’ve had a couple of virtual interviews with the Carolina Panthers and Miami Dolphins. We’ll be conducting additional meetings after Pro Day [3/18]. We’re figuring out the schedule while preparing for my showcase.
JM: Where do teams see you playing at the next level? Are you hearing anything about playing boundary cornerback or that nickel position? You played both at Stanford, showcasing great versatility.
Collin Wright: I honestly think I can play both. I have that versatile ability. Obviously in the NFL, they typically only suit up five cornerbacks on game day. Having that versatility should help get me active on game days.
It probably depends on where I get drafted. That’s the vibe I’m getting. Different teams envision me playing a different primary position. It just depends on where I end up. Some teams want me to play outside; others want me inside. A lot of teams just like my versatility though.
Honestly, wherever I’m needed, that’s where I’m going to play. There hasn’t been one consensus answer. It varies per team.
JM: Versatility is huge. I’m going to put you in a fun scenario. Say it’s 3rd-and-long with the game on the line. Would you prefer to align in man coverage on the opposing team’s best weapon, or play zone with a chance to make a play on the ball?
Collin Wright: I would definitely choose man coverage. Quarterbacks are way too gifted and way too good to trust zone coverage. They’re probably going to find the soft spot in zone. I rather send pressure and play man.
Let’s force the quarterback to get the ball out and trust the secondary to win the game.
JM: We love that answer. We've appreciated your time today. When a team uses a draft pick on Collin Wright, what kind of guy are they getting?
Collin Wright: You’re going to get a guy who is going to come ready to compete every single day. I’m the ultimate professional. I’m going to have a positive impact on my teammates in the locker room.
I’m going to make plays every day in training camp, at practice, and on the field. I’m a consistent player, somebody with a unique skill set who a lot of defensive backs can’t match.
That’s what you’re going to get when you draft Collin Wright.