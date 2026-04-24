Kyle Louis Might Be the NFL Draft’s Wildest Defensive Weapon

Pittsburgh linebacker Kyle Louis is among the most exhilarating defensive weapons in the 2026 NFL Draft. A versatile off-ball defender who is capable of playing overhang safety or nickel corner, Louis is drawing significant interest heading into Rounds 2 and 3 on Friday evening. From the Senior Bowl to the NFL Combine, he totally aced the pre-draft process.

Louis recently spoke exclusively with NFL Draft On SI. Louis discussed his breakout seasons at Pittsburgh, positional versatility, testing well at the NFL Combine, where teams see him playing at the next level, and more.

NFL Draft Interview: Pittsburgh LB Kyle Louis Has Versatility Teams Crave

JM: You recorded 182 tackles over these past two seasons. I mean, wow. Before your breakout in 2024, you made two starts in 2023. Talk to me about the hard work that went into preparing for your opportunity? When you got your chance, you didn’t look back.

Kyle Louis: That 2023 season, that was a grind year. I put in work behind the scenes and then obviously I had my breakout season in 2024. I always think back on that 2023 grind year though.

The main thing was consistency. That’s what I was after. I woke up hungry. Even on the mornings where maybe I didn’t feel the greatest, I stayed committed to the process. I was consistent in my work and it eventually paid off.

JM: You ran with your opportunity. You had 24 tackles for loss across 2024-25. I mean, wow. You make plays in the backfield. What are the primary attributes of your skill set in your opinion that led to so many plays behind the line of scrimmage?

Kyle Louis: I don’t hesitate. I play with a lot of confidence. When I see it, I get on my horse. That was the main thing our coaching staff taught me to do. I pride myself on that. I pride myself on using my agility and explosiveness to make plays. I love taking those chances.

JM: The Senior Bowl is one of those events where I personally think it’s very hard for a linebacker to stand out. I just think the environment is skewed for wide receivers and pass rushers. With that said, you were really, really noticeable in Mobile. Do you feel like that’s when your draft stock started to take off a little bit?

Kyle Louis: That’s definitely when people started noticing my name. I made a lot of plays in 2024 and 2025, way before the Senior Bowl, but I wasn’t getting that much buzz. I knew the Senior Bowl was a great opportunity for me to get my name out there a little bit more.

I took advantage of having that opportunity to get some more exposure.

JM: You continued that momentum at the NFL Combine. You ran the 40 yard dash in 4.53 seconds. You leaped a 39.5-inch vertical and 10-foot-9 broad jump. You ran the three-cone in under seven seconds. Those are elite results historically. Do you think you surprised scouts in attendance?

Kyle Louis: I think scouts expected me to test well. They knew I was athletic. I was just thankful to showcase that at the NFL Combine, get my face out there again. I did exactly what I was expecting to do.

I could have done better. I’m not mad about the performance though. It was a solid showing.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Pittsburgh linebacker Kyle Louis (LB16) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

JM: Where do teams see you playing at the next level? You’re an off-ball linebacker, you’re rangy and sideline to sideline. I’ve even seen mentions of overhang or hybrid safety. What’s the feedback in league circles?

Kyle Louis: I’m hearing more weakside linebacker than anything. A couple of teams see me helping at the nickel as well. Some teams see me doing everything for them as a weakside linebacker, DIME [packages] linebacker and the nickel.

A handful of teams see me playing strong safety and nickel.

JM: That’s super interesting. What do you enjoy about playing in coverage? It’s so important in today’s game. You cover with athleticism and route recognition.

Kyle Louis: I enjoy playing in coverage. It’s kinda like playing Madden (laughs). I love playing Madden. Every time I play Madden, I’m using a linebacker. The only difference in real life is that I’m the linebacker for real (laughs). I’m using myself. I’ve always had a natural feel for coverage.

JM: That’s hilarious. Are you referring to reading concepts on the fly?

Kyle Louis: Yeah, I have a great feel for the coverages and the concepts. I understand what’s going on behind me. You can’t always see the action happening behind you. You need to have a feel for that.

I’m not like these safeties who can see it pre-snap and drive forward. As the linebacker, you’re sometimes playing with your back to the action in coverage.

JM: It’s very impressive. Did you complete any in-person visits or Zoom meetings throughout the pre-draft process?

Kyle Louis: I completed a handful of in-person visits. I’m keeping those details private at this time. It was a solid handful of visits.

I probably had Zoom meetings with 20-25 teams. I appreciated that process. I took a lot of feedback from the coaches. I appreciated the coaching points about my strengths, weaknesses, technique, and where I can improve my game.

JM: We've appreciated your time today. What kind of impact is Kyle Louis going to make at the next level?

Kyle Louis: I’m going to make a big impact at the next level. Whichever team drafts me, they’re going to get my complete effort. Whatever role they have for me, I’m going to play it to the fullest.

They’re going to get the best out of me. I’m going to be a steal.