2026 NFL Mock Draft: Round 2 Drama Could Leave Teams Scrambling Fast

The first round of the 2026 NFL Draft commences on Thursday. Various prospects are jockeying for top-32 positioning. The unfortunate reality is that several talented prospects will remain available heading into the second round on Friday. The math indicates the first round only contains 32 selections!

A number of potential first-round talents will slide to Day 2. Before the first round even occurs on Thursday, we've worked to deliver a second-round mock draft. Projecting picks 33-64 can be especially difficult before the benefit of knowing 1-32, but with expert knowledge of prospects and secondary team needs, we've made a valiant effort.

(editor's note: this second-round NFL mock draft was published before Thursday's first round)

2026 NFL Mock Draft: Round 2 Projections Before Round 1 Happens

33. New York Jets: Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

Jan 29, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; National cornerback Colton Hood (27) of Tennessee walks the field during National Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

The New York Jets still need a long-term replacement for Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner at cornerback. Tennessee's Colton Hood is a supremely athletic cornerback with the size and ball skills needed to develop into an excellent player. Hood's technical skill set remains a work in progress, but Aaron Glenn could help him smooth out the rougher edges.

34. Arizona Cardinals: Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

Jan 1, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson (15) passes against the Indiana Hoosiers in the first half of the 2026 Rose Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Perhaps somebody trades up for Alabama quarterback Ty Simspon before he makes it to No. 34 overall. It might be the Arizona Cardinals themselves. If Simpson remains available during the early portion of the second round, the Cardinals could gamble on finding Mike LaFleur's franchise quarterback.

35. Tennessee Titans: Chase Bisontis, IOL, Texas A&M

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Chase Bisontis (71) blocks the rush during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

If the Tennessee Titans select Jeremiyah Love at No. 4, they need to fortify the interior of their offensive line to avoid an Ashton Jeanty-like situation. The Titans are entering the draft with sizable holes at right guard and center. Chase Bisontis would be a plug-and-play starter. He'd be a blocking asset for both Love and Cam Ward.

36. Las Vegas Raiders: Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

Oct 18, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Washington Huskies wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) celebrates after he makes a reception in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The Las Vegas Raiders need weapons for quarterback Fernando Mendoza. They drafted two wide receivers last year in Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton Jr., but neither player impressed as rookies. Denzel Boston would be a big-bodied "X" receiver in Klint Kubiak's offense.

37. New York Giants: Emmanuel Pregnon, IOL, Oregon

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon (OL40) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Protecting Jaxson Dart is a priority for John Harbaugh's New York Giants. The expectation is that they'll draft a defensive player like Sonny Styles or Caleb Downs in the first round. If so, they must prioritize Dart's health and protection here. Emmanuel Pregnon is a hard-nosed, physical guard with people-mover ability.

38. Houston Texans (via WAS): Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State

Dec 6, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive lineman Kayden McDonald (98) reacts before the 2025 Big Ten championship game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The Houston Texans just locked up EDGE rusher Will Anderson Jr. via a lucrative multi-year extension. A stout defensive tackle like Kayden McDonald would further unlock this defensive line. McDonald is a selfless, tough run stopper who would create additional opportunities for Anderson and Danielle Hunter by eating up blocks.

39. Cleveland Browns: Zion Young, EDGE, Missouri

Oct 18, 2025; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Missouri Tigers defensive end Zion Young (9) moves in to tackle Auburn Tigers quarterback Jackson Arnold (11) during the fourth quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images | John Reed-Imagn Images

The Cleveland Browns are expected to double down on offense (offensive tackle, wide receiver) during the first round. Here, attention shifts to finding a longer-term solution opposite Myles Garrett. Zion Young is a great candidate. Young is a pro-ready run stopper who sets hard edges through early-down strength and active hands.

40. Kansas City Chiefs: Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt tight end Eli Stowers (9) makes a catch as he warms up before playing against Tennessee at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. | Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Kansas City Chiefs require more weapons for Patrick Mahomes. Eli Stowers is essentially a big wide receiver, so there's no conflict of interest with Travis Kelce here. Stowers is an athletic specimen who routinely beats single-man coverage.

41. Cincinnati Bengals: D'Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana

Indiana's D'Angelo Ponds (5) celebrates after the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cincinnati Bengals traded their first-round pick for defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence. They should use their second-round selection to strengthen the secondary. D’Angelo Ponds has the aggressive approach of a boundary cornerback. Even if size deficiencies kick him to nickel corner, the Bengals would benefit from his football IQ and communication skills.

42. New Orleans Saints: Chris Bell, WR, Louisville

Oct 25, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Chris Bell (0) battles for more yardage against Boston College Eagles defensive back Isaiah Farris (16) during the second half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

The New Orleans Saints would probably love to draft Carnell Tate with the seventh pick, but he's unlikely to make it past the Cleveland Browns or Washington Commanders at Nos. 6 and 7 overall. Alternatively, reuniting Chris Bell with Tyler Shough should be tempting. Shough deserves more weapons, and Bell, a fringe first-round talent, is available here due to a late-season torn ACL.

43. Miami Dolphins: Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; South Carolina defensive back Brandon Cisse (DB04) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

We had the Miami Dolphins prioritizing the offense with their first-round selections in a Round 1 mock draft. Cornerback is another massive need. This new Dolphins regime will crave athleticism at cornerback. Brandon Cisse leaped a 41-inch vertical and 10-foot-11 broad jump at the NFL Combine. Cisse is explosive with developmental upside.

44. New York Jets (via DAL): CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

Nov 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker CJ Allen (3) on the field against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The New York Jets did not re-sign linebacker Quincy Williams this offseason. They could get better opposite Jamien Sherwood there. CJ Allen impressed NFL teams at a recent workout, but it probably came too late in the NFL pre-draft process to get him back in the first-round conversation. The Jets would love to take advantage of his slide here.

45. Baltimore Ravens: Caleb Banks, DT, Florida

Jul 16, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Florida State Gators defensive lineman Caleb Banks answers questions from the media during the SEC Media Days at Omni Atlanta Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

The Baltimore Ravens have always been willing to roll the dice on talented, but risky prospects. Florida defensive tackle Caleb Banks fits the bill. Banks possesses freakish size at 6-foot-6 and 327 pounds with 35-inch arms and near 11-inch hands. The Detroit, Michigan native possesses elite traits, but inconsistent play and recurring injuries often derailed him at Florida.

46. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (10) is tackled by Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Cashius Howell (9) during the second half of the first round game of the CFP National Playoff at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers require more depth at EDGE, but we toyed with them drafting guard Vega Ioane in the first round. Cashius Howell is an uber-athletic pass rusher with first-step speed and quickness. Howell is undersized, but his 1.58 ten-yard split at the NFL Combine highlighted his elite short-area explosiveness.

47. Indianapolis Colts: Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas

Oct 18, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (0) celebrates after the Kentucky Wildcats fail to score in overtime at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Expect a run on linebackers during the second round. This is the Indianapolis Colts' first selection of the draft, as a result of their Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner trade. Texas linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. is long, athletic, and rangy, checking preferred boxes for Colts GM Chris Ballard.

48. Atlanta Falcons: Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama

Dec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama wide receiver Germie Bernard (5) uses a stiff arm to break a tackle by Georgia defensive back KJ Bolden (4) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Atlanta Falcons have quite the quarterback room with Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr. Wide receiver has been a need behind Drake London. Using this selection to invest in the quarterbacks makes sense. Germie Bernard is a perfect No. 2 complement receiver, with his savvy route running and high football IQ to exploit soft zones in defenses.

49. Minnesota Vikings: Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame

Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price, right, runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown with Syracuse defensive back Demetres Samuel Jr. (1) attempting the tackled in the first half of a NCAA football game at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Whether it's Kyler Murray or J.J. McCarthy at quarterback, the Minnesota Vikings have to run the football more effectively than they did a year ago. Aaron Jones isn't getting younger. Jadarian Price is the consensus RB2 behind his teammate Jeremiyah Love, and the Vikings would probably be somewhat fortunate if he lasts this long.

50. Detroit Lions: T.J. Parker, EDGE, Clemson

Dec 7, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Clemson Tigers defensive end T.J. Parker (3) reacts after a play during the third quarter against the Southern Methodist Mustangs in the 2024 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Addressing the offensive line is the first-round priority. Finding an appropriate running mate for Aidan Hutchinson should also be on Brad Holmes’ to-do list. T.J. Parker is a powerful pass rusher who should make a quick impact on early downs.

51. Carolina Panthers: Treydan Stukes, CB, Arizona

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes (2) intercepts the ball against Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jaren Hamilton (16) in the second half during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arizona cornerback Treydan Stukes is a surefire second-round pick. The Carolina Panthers could upgrade at nickel corner, where Stukes has played the majority of his reps. He's an athletic specimen (4.33 40, 10-foot-10 broad jump) with leader-of-the-defense capabilities.

52. Green Bay Packers: Christen Miller, DT, Georgia

Nov 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Chad Alexander (27) is tackled by Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Christen Miller (52) and safety Zion Branch (2) during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The Green Bay Packers have a need at defensive tackle and they sure do love drafting defenders from Georgia. Christen Miller is a tough and physical interior player. Miller would address a hole with his pro-ready frame and length.

53. Pittsburgh Steelers: Keylan Rutledge, IOL, Georgia Tech

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia Tech offensive lineman Keylan Rutledge (OL44) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Guard Vega Ioane is one of the prospects the Pittsburgh Steelers would shortlist in the first round. Unfortunately for them, Ioane is incredibly unlikely to last until their pick. Alternatively, Keylan Rutledge is a big, tough, nasty guard with enough experience and pedigree to start right away.

54. Philadelphia Eagles: Gabe Jacas, EDGE, Illinois

Sep 8, 2023; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) throws a pass against Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Gabe Jacas (17) during the first half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Nolan Smith is entering a contract year. The Philadelphia Eagles love addressing needs before they become glaring, especially at EDGE. Gabe Jacas is an athletic pass rusher with a proven resume that includes multi-year production.

55. Los Angeles Chargers: Peter Woods, DT, Clemson

Clemson defensive lineman Peter Woods (11) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, September 6, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This scenario projects a draft weekend slide for Clemson defensive tackle Peter Woods. He took a step back throughout 2025 compared to his productive 2024. The Los Angeles Chargers pounce on Woods' second-round availability as they continue retooling their defensive line.

56. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech

Texas Tech's Jacob Rodriguez asks for more crowd noise during the Big 12 Championship football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2025, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This would be the best case scenario for the Jacksonville Jaguars, who don't possess a first-round pick as a result of last year's Travis Hunter trade-up. Devin Lloyd left in free agency and GM James Gladstone plans to address his departure in the NFL Draft. Jacob Rodriguez would be plug and play. Rodriguez is a safe linebacker prospect with an unfathomable amount of production (2025: 128 tackles, 11 TFLs, seven FFs, four INTs) under his belt.

57. Chicago Bears: Sam Hecht, C, Kansas State

Dec 26, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Kansas State Wildcats offensive lineman Sam Hecht (75) against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Chicago Bears were taken aback by Drew Dalman’s decision to retire earlier this offseason. They pivoted by acquiring Garrett Bradbury, but could aim higher. Kansas State center Sam Hecht is an excellent fit in Ben Johnson's offense.

58. San Francisco 49ers: De'Zhaun Stribling, WR, Ole Miss

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling (1) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The San Francisco 49ers brought in Mike Evans and Christian Kirk to help replace Brandon Aiyuk (his pending departure is a matter of time) and Jauan Jennings (technically, he's still available). Both Evans and Kirk are temporary solutions, though. De'Zhaun Stribling has been trending towards being a second-round pick. Stribling was super productive at Oklahoma State (2024) and Ole Miss (2025), and possesses a vertical skill set at 6-foot-2 with 4.36 speed.

59. Houston Texans: Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati

Oct 11, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Jake Golday (11) attempts to tackle UCF Knights quarterback Cam Fancher (14) in the second half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

The Houston Texans will continue strengthening their front seven throughout this NFL Draft. Cincinnati's Jake Golday would make a terrific running mate for Azeez Al-Shaair at off-ball linebacker. A former undersized pass rusher, Golday has made a swift transition to linebacker, recording a career-high 104 tackles this past season.

60. Chicago Bears (via BUF): Lee Hunter, NT, Texas Tech

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive lineman Lee Hunter (2) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Chicago Bears struggled to stop the run last season, finishing 27th in rushing yards allowed per game. Lee Hunter is a massive nose tackle who would do the dirty trench work the Bears so desperately require to help improve that area of the defense. Hunter possesses the size and strength required to be an early-down difference maker.

61. Los Angeles Rams: Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

Clemson Tigers cornerback Avieon Terrell (8) reacts to a pass interference call Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, during the NCAA football game against the Duke Blue Devils at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Rams have revamped their cornerback situation this offseason by acquiring Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson. Indications are they'd still like to upgrade at nickel corner. Clemson's Avieon Terrell has inside-outside versatility. He was excellent for the Tigers, but could get pushed down the board to running a mid 4.6 at Pro Day.

62. Denver Broncos: Kyle Louis, LB, Pittsburgh

Nov 29, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back CharMar Brown (6) runs the ball as Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Kyle Louis (9) defends during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Denver Broncos have an excellent defense but coverage linebacker is one of the positions that could improve. Pittsburgh's Kyle Louis is super rangy with sideline to sideline ability. The undersized Louis may even earn reps as an overhang safety.

63. New England Patriots: R Mason Thomas, EDGE, Oklahoma

Sep 20, 2025; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman R Mason Thomas (32) reacts after recording a sack during the third quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The New England Patriots need to upgrade their pass-rushing unit after producing just modestly in that department last season. R Mason Thomas is seriously undersized, but possesses legitimate juice and athleticism as a pass rusher. Thomas is a twitched-up EDGE with explosive abilities and a red-hot motor.

64. Seattle Seahawks: Mike Washington Jr., RB, Arkansas

Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green (10) hands the ball off to Arkansas running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during a college football game between Tennessee and Arkansas at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee on Oct. 11, 2025. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Seattle Seahawks let Super Bowl 60 MVP Kenneth Walker III walk in free agency for a bigger payday. General manager John Schneider enters the NFL Draft with a fairly big need at the position. Arkansas running back Mike Washington Jr. is a straightforward mock-draft pick here.