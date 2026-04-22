2026 NFL Mock Draft: Round 2 Drama Could Leave Teams Scrambling Fast
The first round of the 2026 NFL Draft commences on Thursday. Various prospects are jockeying for top-32 positioning. The unfortunate reality is that several talented prospects will remain available heading into the second round on Friday. The math indicates the first round only contains 32 selections!
A number of potential first-round talents will slide to Day 2. Before the first round even occurs on Thursday, we've worked to deliver a second-round mock draft. Projecting picks 33-64 can be especially difficult before the benefit of knowing 1-32, but with expert knowledge of prospects and secondary team needs, we've made a valiant effort.
(editor's note: this second-round NFL mock draft was published before Thursday's first round)
2026 NFL Mock Draft: Round 2 Projections Before Round 1 Happens
33. New York Jets: Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee
The New York Jets still need a long-term replacement for Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner at cornerback. Tennessee's Colton Hood is a supremely athletic cornerback with the size and ball skills needed to develop into an excellent player. Hood's technical skill set remains a work in progress, but Aaron Glenn could help him smooth out the rougher edges.
34. Arizona Cardinals: Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama
Perhaps somebody trades up for Alabama quarterback Ty Simspon before he makes it to No. 34 overall. It might be the Arizona Cardinals themselves. If Simpson remains available during the early portion of the second round, the Cardinals could gamble on finding Mike LaFleur's franchise quarterback.
35. Tennessee Titans: Chase Bisontis, IOL, Texas A&M
If the Tennessee Titans select Jeremiyah Love at No. 4, they need to fortify the interior of their offensive line to avoid an Ashton Jeanty-like situation. The Titans are entering the draft with sizable holes at right guard and center. Chase Bisontis would be a plug-and-play starter. He'd be a blocking asset for both Love and Cam Ward.
36. Las Vegas Raiders: Denzel Boston, WR, Washington
The Las Vegas Raiders need weapons for quarterback Fernando Mendoza. They drafted two wide receivers last year in Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton Jr., but neither player impressed as rookies. Denzel Boston would be a big-bodied "X" receiver in Klint Kubiak's offense.
37. New York Giants: Emmanuel Pregnon, IOL, Oregon
Protecting Jaxson Dart is a priority for John Harbaugh's New York Giants. The expectation is that they'll draft a defensive player like Sonny Styles or Caleb Downs in the first round. If so, they must prioritize Dart's health and protection here. Emmanuel Pregnon is a hard-nosed, physical guard with people-mover ability.
38. Houston Texans (via WAS): Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State
The Houston Texans just locked up EDGE rusher Will Anderson Jr. via a lucrative multi-year extension. A stout defensive tackle like Kayden McDonald would further unlock this defensive line. McDonald is a selfless, tough run stopper who would create additional opportunities for Anderson and Danielle Hunter by eating up blocks.
39. Cleveland Browns: Zion Young, EDGE, Missouri
The Cleveland Browns are expected to double down on offense (offensive tackle, wide receiver) during the first round. Here, attention shifts to finding a longer-term solution opposite Myles Garrett. Zion Young is a great candidate. Young is a pro-ready run stopper who sets hard edges through early-down strength and active hands.
40. Kansas City Chiefs: Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt
The Kansas City Chiefs require more weapons for Patrick Mahomes. Eli Stowers is essentially a big wide receiver, so there's no conflict of interest with Travis Kelce here. Stowers is an athletic specimen who routinely beats single-man coverage.
41. Cincinnati Bengals: D'Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana
The Cincinnati Bengals traded their first-round pick for defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence. They should use their second-round selection to strengthen the secondary. D’Angelo Ponds has the aggressive approach of a boundary cornerback. Even if size deficiencies kick him to nickel corner, the Bengals would benefit from his football IQ and communication skills.
42. New Orleans Saints: Chris Bell, WR, Louisville
The New Orleans Saints would probably love to draft Carnell Tate with the seventh pick, but he's unlikely to make it past the Cleveland Browns or Washington Commanders at Nos. 6 and 7 overall. Alternatively, reuniting Chris Bell with Tyler Shough should be tempting. Shough deserves more weapons, and Bell, a fringe first-round talent, is available here due to a late-season torn ACL.
43. Miami Dolphins: Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina
We had the Miami Dolphins prioritizing the offense with their first-round selections in a Round 1 mock draft. Cornerback is another massive need. This new Dolphins regime will crave athleticism at cornerback. Brandon Cisse leaped a 41-inch vertical and 10-foot-11 broad jump at the NFL Combine. Cisse is explosive with developmental upside.
44. New York Jets (via DAL): CJ Allen, LB, Georgia
The New York Jets did not re-sign linebacker Quincy Williams this offseason. They could get better opposite Jamien Sherwood there. CJ Allen impressed NFL teams at a recent workout, but it probably came too late in the NFL pre-draft process to get him back in the first-round conversation. The Jets would love to take advantage of his slide here.
45. Baltimore Ravens: Caleb Banks, DT, Florida
The Baltimore Ravens have always been willing to roll the dice on talented, but risky prospects. Florida defensive tackle Caleb Banks fits the bill. Banks possesses freakish size at 6-foot-6 and 327 pounds with 35-inch arms and near 11-inch hands. The Detroit, Michigan native possesses elite traits, but inconsistent play and recurring injuries often derailed him at Florida.
46. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers require more depth at EDGE, but we toyed with them drafting guard Vega Ioane in the first round. Cashius Howell is an uber-athletic pass rusher with first-step speed and quickness. Howell is undersized, but his 1.58 ten-yard split at the NFL Combine highlighted his elite short-area explosiveness.
47. Indianapolis Colts: Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas
Expect a run on linebackers during the second round. This is the Indianapolis Colts' first selection of the draft, as a result of their Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner trade. Texas linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. is long, athletic, and rangy, checking preferred boxes for Colts GM Chris Ballard.
48. Atlanta Falcons: Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama
The Atlanta Falcons have quite the quarterback room with Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr. Wide receiver has been a need behind Drake London. Using this selection to invest in the quarterbacks makes sense. Germie Bernard is a perfect No. 2 complement receiver, with his savvy route running and high football IQ to exploit soft zones in defenses.
49. Minnesota Vikings: Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame
Whether it's Kyler Murray or J.J. McCarthy at quarterback, the Minnesota Vikings have to run the football more effectively than they did a year ago. Aaron Jones isn't getting younger. Jadarian Price is the consensus RB2 behind his teammate Jeremiyah Love, and the Vikings would probably be somewhat fortunate if he lasts this long.
50. Detroit Lions: T.J. Parker, EDGE, Clemson
Addressing the offensive line is the first-round priority. Finding an appropriate running mate for Aidan Hutchinson should also be on Brad Holmes’ to-do list. T.J. Parker is a powerful pass rusher who should make a quick impact on early downs.
51. Carolina Panthers: Treydan Stukes, CB, Arizona
Arizona cornerback Treydan Stukes is a surefire second-round pick. The Carolina Panthers could upgrade at nickel corner, where Stukes has played the majority of his reps. He's an athletic specimen (4.33 40, 10-foot-10 broad jump) with leader-of-the-defense capabilities.
52. Green Bay Packers: Christen Miller, DT, Georgia
The Green Bay Packers have a need at defensive tackle and they sure do love drafting defenders from Georgia. Christen Miller is a tough and physical interior player. Miller would address a hole with his pro-ready frame and length.
53. Pittsburgh Steelers: Keylan Rutledge, IOL, Georgia Tech
Guard Vega Ioane is one of the prospects the Pittsburgh Steelers would shortlist in the first round. Unfortunately for them, Ioane is incredibly unlikely to last until their pick. Alternatively, Keylan Rutledge is a big, tough, nasty guard with enough experience and pedigree to start right away.
54. Philadelphia Eagles: Gabe Jacas, EDGE, Illinois
Nolan Smith is entering a contract year. The Philadelphia Eagles love addressing needs before they become glaring, especially at EDGE. Gabe Jacas is an athletic pass rusher with a proven resume that includes multi-year production.
55. Los Angeles Chargers: Peter Woods, DT, Clemson
This scenario projects a draft weekend slide for Clemson defensive tackle Peter Woods. He took a step back throughout 2025 compared to his productive 2024. The Los Angeles Chargers pounce on Woods' second-round availability as they continue retooling their defensive line.
56. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech
This would be the best case scenario for the Jacksonville Jaguars, who don't possess a first-round pick as a result of last year's Travis Hunter trade-up. Devin Lloyd left in free agency and GM James Gladstone plans to address his departure in the NFL Draft. Jacob Rodriguez would be plug and play. Rodriguez is a safe linebacker prospect with an unfathomable amount of production (2025: 128 tackles, 11 TFLs, seven FFs, four INTs) under his belt.
57. Chicago Bears: Sam Hecht, C, Kansas State
The Chicago Bears were taken aback by Drew Dalman’s decision to retire earlier this offseason. They pivoted by acquiring Garrett Bradbury, but could aim higher. Kansas State center Sam Hecht is an excellent fit in Ben Johnson's offense.
58. San Francisco 49ers: De'Zhaun Stribling, WR, Ole Miss
The San Francisco 49ers brought in Mike Evans and Christian Kirk to help replace Brandon Aiyuk (his pending departure is a matter of time) and Jauan Jennings (technically, he's still available). Both Evans and Kirk are temporary solutions, though. De'Zhaun Stribling has been trending towards being a second-round pick. Stribling was super productive at Oklahoma State (2024) and Ole Miss (2025), and possesses a vertical skill set at 6-foot-2 with 4.36 speed.
59. Houston Texans: Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati
The Houston Texans will continue strengthening their front seven throughout this NFL Draft. Cincinnati's Jake Golday would make a terrific running mate for Azeez Al-Shaair at off-ball linebacker. A former undersized pass rusher, Golday has made a swift transition to linebacker, recording a career-high 104 tackles this past season.
60. Chicago Bears (via BUF): Lee Hunter, NT, Texas Tech
The Chicago Bears struggled to stop the run last season, finishing 27th in rushing yards allowed per game. Lee Hunter is a massive nose tackle who would do the dirty trench work the Bears so desperately require to help improve that area of the defense. Hunter possesses the size and strength required to be an early-down difference maker.
61. Los Angeles Rams: Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson
The Los Angeles Rams have revamped their cornerback situation this offseason by acquiring Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson. Indications are they'd still like to upgrade at nickel corner. Clemson's Avieon Terrell has inside-outside versatility. He was excellent for the Tigers, but could get pushed down the board to running a mid 4.6 at Pro Day.
62. Denver Broncos: Kyle Louis, LB, Pittsburgh
The Denver Broncos have an excellent defense but coverage linebacker is one of the positions that could improve. Pittsburgh's Kyle Louis is super rangy with sideline to sideline ability. The undersized Louis may even earn reps as an overhang safety.
63. New England Patriots: R Mason Thomas, EDGE, Oklahoma
The New England Patriots need to upgrade their pass-rushing unit after producing just modestly in that department last season. R Mason Thomas is seriously undersized, but possesses legitimate juice and athleticism as a pass rusher. Thomas is a twitched-up EDGE with explosive abilities and a red-hot motor.
64. Seattle Seahawks: Mike Washington Jr., RB, Arkansas
The Seattle Seahawks let Super Bowl 60 MVP Kenneth Walker III walk in free agency for a bigger payday. General manager John Schneider enters the NFL Draft with a fairly big need at the position. Arkansas running back Mike Washington Jr. is a straightforward mock-draft pick here.
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Justin Melo is the publisher of NFL Draft on SI, a Sports Illustrated channel. He has previous experience covering the NFL Draft in a professional capacity at various outlets such as The Draft Network, USA Today SMG, and SB Nation. NFL Draft on SI will cover all things NFL Draft extensively, with scouting reports, prospect rankings, big boards, and unique first-hand stories. It will also be home to Melo's NFL Draft prospect interview series, which has featured more than 1,000 exclusive interviews with NFL Draft picks. Melo is also the published author of Titans of The South: Photographs and History of the Tennessee Titans, available where all books are sold.Follow JustinM_NFL