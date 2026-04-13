Why Andre Fuller Is Suddenly Climbing NFL Draft Conversations

Toledo cornerback Andre Fuller is among the more underrated defensive backs in the 2026 NFL Draft. Having earned First-Team All-MAC honors in 2025, Fuller notched 12 pass breakups in coverage. He was part of an excellent secondary that featured fellow draft picks Emmanuel McNeil-Warren and Avery Smith.

Fuller recently spoke exclusively with NFL Draft On SI. Fuller discussed returning from an injury, why Toledo keeps producing NFL-caliber defensive backs, his approach in coverage, recent team meetings and interviews, and more.

NFL Draft Interview: Toledo CB Andre Fuller Demands Scouting Attention

JM: You returned to the lineup in 2025 after missing 2024 with an injury. You had a fantastic season en route to First-Team All-MAC honors. You must have kept a strong mentality to bounce back from the injury.

Andre Fuller: I was definitely a little worried about coming back from the injury. I think every player worries that they won’t come back as strong as they were prior to an injury. I tried to keep a positive mindset though. I kept telling myself I was going to recover.

I was ready to take advantage of my opportunity when it arrived.

JM: You did exactly that. You had 12 pass breakups this past season. You were physical in coverage. What is it about your game that makes you so competitive at the catch point?

Andre Fuller: I always trust my eyes and my feet in coverage. Those are the techniques we were coached to play with. I believe the technique, and I believe in my abilities as well. That’s how I approach it.

JM: Speaking of coaching, we remember Quinyon Mitchell a few years ago. The whole Toledo secondary is going to get drafted this year. Emmanuel McNeil-Warren and Avery Smith are good players too. What do you think it is about the program that is allowing it to develop so many defensive backs?

Andre Fuller: We have a really good scheme that prepares us to be competitive and thrive at the next level. We had a real bond of brotherhood at Toledo. We’re more than teammates. I feel like we’re truly brothers.

We all came in together. We really trust each other and lean on each other’s abilities in coverage. We believe in each other. It led to a lot of success for all of us.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Toledo defensive back Andre Fuller (DB10) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

JM: Does Andre Fuller prefer to play man or zone coverage? Which are you more familiar with?

Andre Fuller: We definitely played a lot of man coverage with one high safety in our defense. We played a lot of bracket coverage. We also had zone concepts. I feel like I can play zone. We’d play Cover 2 to switch up the defense, give our legs a break and show the offense a different look.

I think I’m a press-man corner, but I can adapt to zone coverage.

JM: That’s great. You participated at the NFL Combine. You put forth a nice performance, running a 4.49 (40) and leaping a 10-foot-9 broad jump. Were you satisfied with the overall experience?

Andre Fuller: I wouldn’t say I was satisfied. I feel like I could have done a lot better. I do feel like it was a great accomplishment at the end of the day though. I just wanted to do a little bit better.

JM: You’re being tough on yourself. Did you have any formal interviews at the NFL Combine? Who are some of the teams you've met with on Zoom or in person?

Andre Fuller: I’ve had a ton of Zoom meetings. I had in-person visits with the Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions. Virtually, I’ve met with the Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants, New York Jets, Seahawks, and several others.

JM: There’s a lot of interest in you and it’s easy to see why. We've appreciated your time today. When a team uses a draft pick on Andre Fuller, what kind of guy are they getting?

Andre Fuller: You’re getting a hard-working cornerback who is going to be extremely dedicated to the team. I just want to win. I’m going to be a winner at the end of the day.