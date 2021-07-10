NFL Draft Profile: Terrel Bernard, Linebacker, Baylor Bears

#2

Pos: LB

Ht: 6010

Wt: 222

DOB: 5/7/_

Eligible: 2022

La Porte, TX

La Porte High School

Terrel Bernard

Baylor Bears

Pros:

Ezring: The 2021 NFL Draft proved that the league is still interested in linebackers who specialize in run defense. Terrel Bernard stood out his entire career with Baylor as a highly productive and intelligent defender. Against the run, the prolific linebacker is patient but deliberate; the Baylor product even reads the offensive line’s movement to diagnose the play. The Bears’ standout uses his size to his advantage by hiding behind his defensive line before filling the hole. What’s more, he can scrape to fill a free rushing lane. Further, Bernard uses his lateral quickness, pad level and hands when taking on blockers; similarly, he exhibits an understanding of angles to enter engagement in half-man. Upon identifying the ball carrier, the Baylor star displays an extremely hot motor to chase them down. He is an efficient tackler who can make plays in space, in the box and even through engagement with a blocker. In zone coverage, Bernard boasts impressive spatial awareness and zone integrity. He reads and reacts to the quarterback to continually obstruct passing lanes. In man coverage, Bernard uses angles and physicality to stay in phase. He understands how to leverage pass-catchers and cut off their routes. Additionally, the well-rounded defender has strong ball skills. Bernard exhibits sufficient lateral agility and change of direction to survive in run defense and coverage. He may offer special teams value thanks to his high motor and excellent tackling.

Cons:

Ezring: Despite his well-rounded skill set, there are various limitations to the Baylor star’s play that indicate he will undergo a steep learning curve in the NFL. First and foremost, it is crucial to recognize that Bernard is small for the position at just 6010 222. Further, he suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in 2020 which may impact his physical playstyle in the future. On the field, though, Bernard’s overall athletic profile is concerning. The Bears’ standout lacks sufficient long speed and burst. His consequent struggle to recover makes all of his mistakes more costly. The all-around linebacker’s underwhelming play strength is exposed when he is stood up by pass-protecting running backs. The rising fifth-year senior may not have the athleticism to contribute on special teams in the league. In run defense, Bernard is washed out of gaps too often. What’s more, he sometimes presses the line too early and aggressively which results in his being a non-factor in the play. The linebacker also tends to take poor angles to the ball which exacerbates his limited range. In coverage, Bernard is too often exposed by a tendency to bite on play-action. Additionally, his short-area quickness leads to poor click-and-close speed which limits him in zone; similarly, his movement skills preclude him from staying in phase through breaking routes and speed-based routes in man coverage. The Texas native also bites on route salesmanship.

Summary:

Ezring: An intelligent and active linebacker, Terrel Bernard is an excellent tackler who boasts promising traits in coverage; that said, he is a limited athlete who recently suffered a serious injury to his shoulder. He projects as a potential special teamer and rosterable backup.

Background:

Born on May Seventh in La Porte, Texas to Laura Bernard, Terrel Bernard was a standout football player at La Porte High School. The talented athlete earned all-district honors three times during his high school career. In 2014 and 2015, Bernard was named first-team All-District 21-6A. In 2016, He also was named Class 6A All-State second team. In the same year, the Houston Chronicle listed him as first-team All-Greater Houston. Additionally, Bernard won District 22-6A defensive MVP. After his senior season, 247Sports Composite Rankings listed the La Porte linebacker as the 1012th-overall player in his class, the 66th-best outside linebacker in his year and the 141st-ranked recruit in the State of Texas. The same source labeled Bernard a three-star recruit. After a foot injury limited the Texas native’s debut campaign to two games and a redshirt, the linebacker played in 11 of 13 games (starting two) in his redshirt freshman year. Bernard was fairly productive in his limited time and earned a spot on the 2018 Big 12 All-Academic first team. In 2019, the La Porte product continued to break out. He played in all 14 games, starting three at weakside linebacker and eight at middle linebacker. The sophomore led the team with 112 tackles to go along with 4.5 sacks, three fumble recoveries, one interception, five quarterback hurries and two pass breakups. His outstanding year saw him named to the Big 12 All-Academic first team and All-Big 12 Second Team (by coaches and AP). He made the Postseason All-Texas Team by DCTF. Heading into his junior campaign, Bernard was expected to have an incredible season. In fact, he was named to the Preseason All-American Fourth Team (Athlon), Preseason All-Big 12 First Team (Athlon, Street & Smith’s, Media, Lindy’s, Phil Steele) and Preseason All-Texas First Team (DCTF). What’s more, he was placed on the Bednarik Award Watch List, the Butkus Award Watch List, the Nagurski Award Watch List and the Wuerffel Trophy Watch List. Indeed, Bernard had an incredible start to the season that saw him lead the Bears in tackles, sacks and tackles for loss through five games. He also led the Big 12 in tackles per game in that stretch. That said, Bernard suffered a torn labrum, fractured glenoid and HAGL lesion (all shoulder injuries) that would require surgery and prematurely end his season. Regardless, he was second in the Big 12 and 11th in the nation in total tackles, fourth in the Big 12 in sacks per game and tied for fourth in the Big 12 in tackles for loss per game. Bernard was once again named to the Big 12 All-Academic First Team and received Second Team All-Big 12 honors (AP and conference). The Baylor star was also a 2020 Pop Warner College Football Award Finalist.

One-Liners

Ezring: An intelligent and productive linebacker, Terrel Bernard’s excellent tackling and promise in coverage will appeal to some teams; that said, his athletic profile is concerning and he has a troubling injury history.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Ezring: 5.9 / 7.3