NFL Draft Tailgate Show: 2021 College Football Week Four

We are excited to kick off our fourth weekend of college football with you! See who we give our Friday Night Helmet Stickers to and which teams will dominate this weekend. When you have Big Law, Alec Pulido and Lorenz Leinweber there is no way your binoculars could be steered wrong. Find out who the crew's 'Prospect Prophet Player of the Week' is only on 'The NFL Draft Tailgate Show' Saturdays 10-11AM EST. Thank you for tuning in!

Click here to view

Click here to purchase

Click here to view

Hundreds of prospects ranked and updated throughout the season. Stay updated on all the NFL Draft eligible players and where they could go in the draft.

Click here to view

Click here to view

Check out the latest and greatest, most up-to-date, fantasy football rankings. No one has the most comprehensive and accurate rankings when it comes to fantasy football than the NFL Draft Bible.

Click here to view