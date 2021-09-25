September 25, 2021
NFL Draft Tailgate Show: 2021 College Football Week Four

Bringing you the college football pregame show each and every week of the college football season.
Bringing you the college football pregame show each and every week of the college football season.

We are excited to kick off our fourth weekend of college football with you! See who we give our Friday Night Helmet Stickers to and which teams will dominate this weekend. When you have Big Law, Alec Pulido and Lorenz Leinweber there is no way your binoculars could be steered wrong. Find out who the crew's 'Prospect Prophet Player of the Week' is only on 'The NFL Draft Tailgate Show' Saturdays 10-11AM EST. Thank you for tuning in!

