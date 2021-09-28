Special Series: V.I.P w Big Law S. 1 Episode 1 || Emmanuel Acho

Former NFL player, Emmanuel Acho, appeared on The State of Football last Friday to talk about what he has going on with life after football. He played for the Cleveland Browns, New York Giants, and Philadelphia Eagles as a linebacker and was active in the NFL from 2012 to 2015. Acho was drafted by the Browns in the sixth round with the 204th overall pick in the 2012 draft. He intended Texas during his time in college.

With the college football season in full swing, the hottest topic was the player compensation deals around the NCAA. Allstate is pledging the largest NIL payment to college football players for outstanding community impact. Allstate is pledging $1 million to honor the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, as well as their non-profits of choice, for their remarkable commitment to community service.Made possible by new NCAA Name Image Likeness (NIL) rules, Allstate has an opportunity to financially empower athletes who serve their communities, opening the door to new possibilities for players and beyond.

This is the largest NIL investment yet for community impact by a college football sponsor—and insurer. Unlike other recent NIL announcements, Allstate is financially empowering players in recognition for their work in local communities, not just their performance on the field. Community leadership aligns with Allstate’s values and is part of its longstanding commitment to creating positive societal change.

“Every year, the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team embodies the best of college athletics. These players have a positive impact in society,” said Emmanuel Acho, former NFL linebacker, television analyst and 2011 Good Works Team alumnus. “To be named to the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team is an honor. By rewarding these players for the impact they have on their communities, Allstate is truly demonstrating its commitment to making a difference across the country.”

Highlights of the roster include:

Vanderbilt linebacker Elijah McAllister who participates in superhero-themed events and raises funds for pediatric cancer research through Turner’s Heroes

who participates in superhero-themed events and raises funds for pediatric cancer research through Turner’s Heroes South Dakota defensive lineman DeValon Whitcomb who works with The Simple Foundation to provide opportunities for underserved youth programing that cultivate life skills and promote physical and emotional well-being

who works with The Simple Foundation to provide opportunities for underserved youth programing that cultivate life skills and promote physical and emotional well-being Clemson running back Darien Rencher who volunteers with Call Me MISTER, an initiative to increase the pool of available teachers from more diverse backgrounds

who volunteers with Call Me MISTER, an initiative to increase the pool of available teachers from more diverse backgrounds USC Quarterback Mo Hasan who works with his teammates to distribute food to the homeless

“We dedicate resources to financially empower people,” said Terrance Williams, Good Works Team selection committee member and Executive Vice President and General Manager, Allstate Agency Distribution. “This historic decision allowing college athletes to be compensated for the use of their Name, Image and Likeness means Allstate can foster equity for these athletes who are community leaders.”

“Throughout the 30 years of the Good Works Team, we have honored individuals who create lasting impact in their communities and at school,” said AFCA Executive Director Todd Berry. “We have the perfect roster of outstanding individuals that continue that legacy for 2021 and beyond.”

To learn more about the 2021 AFCA Good Works Team, including stories surrounding players’ accomplishments within their communities, visit ESPN.com/Allstate.

