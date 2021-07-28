Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Latest NewsRankingsScouting ReportsMock DraftsShowsResources
Search
The State of Football: Part CCLVII

The State of Football: Part CCLVII

"Your New Home For REAL Football Talk In The Mornings!" - Weekdays 9:00am ET
Author:
Publish date:
"Your New Home For REAL Football Talk In The Mornings!" - Weekdays 9:00am ET

T.S.O.F. ‘Your new home for REAL football talk in the mornings!” Kickoff your Tuesday with host Ric Serritella as he dives into hot topics and hard-hitting subjects from the pro football world. Tired of the mainstream fluff, come join us for true football gruff. Thank you for tuning in here on weekdays at 9AM EST for your most reliable football news.

Over 14,000 draft prospects for this year and beyond

LIVE SHOW COMING SOON RIGHT HERE

The State of Football
Our Shows

The State of Football: Part CCLVII

Jordan Matthews pic
NFL

Recognizable Names Thrive at The HUB Football 'CAMP'

USATSI_15343163
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Bru McCoy, Wide Receiver, USC Trojans

USATSI_15048728
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: James Mitchell, Tight End, Virginia Tech Hokies

USATSI_15384934
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Alec Pierce, Wide Receiver, Cincinnati Bearcats

USATSI_15363900
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Isaiah Likely, Tight End, Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

cWG-Cxh0
Fantasy Football Rankings

Dynasty Fantasy Football Rankings

Michael Thomas
News

Latest NFL News

Kyle Hamilton
NFL Draft

Is Kyle Hamilton the next great NFL safety?