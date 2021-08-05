Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Latest NewsRankingsScouting ReportsMock DraftsShowsResources
Search
The State of Football: Part CCLXIII

The State of Football: Part CCLXIII

"Your New Home For REAL Football Talk In The Mornings!" - Weekdays 9:00am ET
Author:
Publish date:
"Your New Home For REAL Football Talk In The Mornings!" - Weekdays 9:00am ET

T.S.O.F. ‘Your new home for REAL football talk in the mornings!” Kickoff your Tuesday with host Ric Serritella as he dives into hot topics and hard-hitting subjects from the pro football world. Tired of the mainstream fluff, come join us for true football gruff. Thank you for tuning in here on weekdays at 9AM EST for your most reliable football news.

Over 14,000 draft prospects for this year and beyond

LIVE SHOW COMING SOON RIGHT HERE

The State of Football
Our Shows

The State of Football: Part CCLXIII

The State of Football
Our Shows

European League of Football Commissioner Patrick Esume Joins 'The State of Football'

AP21004702305886-e1621289893102.jpg
News

Latest NFL News

The State of Football
Our Shows

NFL Network Analyst Brian Baldinger Joins 'The State of Football' To Talk About the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The State of Football
Our Shows

Brian Baldinger of the NFL Network joins 'The State of Football' to Discuss the Jacksonville Jaguars

The State of Football
Our Shows

Franco Harris on 'The State of Football' Ahead of Hall of Fame Game: ‘We love beating them boys’

The State of Football
Our Shows

The State of Football: Part CCLXII

kayvon-thibodeaux-ato
News

Latest NFL Draft News

2018_10_27UMassMinutemenUConnHuskiesFootball184a
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Travis Jones, Defensive Lineman, UConn Huskies