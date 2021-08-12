Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Latest NewsRankingsScouting ReportsMock DraftsShowsResources
Search
The State of Football: Part CCLXVIII

The State of Football: Part CCLXVIII

"Your New Home For REAL Football Talk In The Mornings!" - Weekdays 9:00am ET
Author:
Publish date:
"Your New Home For REAL Football Talk In The Mornings!" - Weekdays 9:00am ET

T.S.O.F. ‘Your new home for REAL football talk in the mornings!” Kickoff your Tuesday with host Ric Serritella as he dives into hot topics and hard-hitting subjects from the pro football world. Tired of the mainstream fluff, come join us for true football gruff. Thank you for tuning in here on weekdays at 9AM EST for your most reliable football news.

Over 14,000 draft prospects for this year and beyond

The State of Football
Our Shows

The State of Football: Part CCLXVIII

ffds-900x600
Scouting Reports

HUB Free Agent Report: Isiah Hennie, WR, Sacramento State

carson wentz
News

Latest NFL News

trevor lawrence
NFL Draft

WHY Urban Meyer is Risking EVERYTHING on Trevor Lawrence

Reggie Roberson
News

Latest NFL Draft News

img_20210213_112522_e (1)
Prospect Rankings

Rankings

NFL Draft Bible
News

Resources

USATSI_13841484
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Storm Duck, Cornerback, UNC Tarheels

USATSI_15334577
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Nick Ford, Offensive Center, Utah Utes