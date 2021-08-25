August 25, 2021
The State of Football: Part CCLXXVII

"Your New Home For REAL Football Talk In The Mornings!" - Weekdays 9:00am ET
Author:
Publish date:
"Your New Home For REAL Football Talk In The Mornings!" - Weekdays 9:00am ET

T.S.O.F. ‘Your new home for REAL football talk in the mornings!” Kickoff your morning with host Ric Serritella as he dives into hot topics and hard-hitting subjects from the pro football world. Tired of the mainstream fluff, come join us for true football gruff. Thank you for tuning in here on weekdays at 9AM EST for your most reliable football news.

Hundreds of prospects ranked and updated throughout the season. Stay updated on all the NFL Draft eligible players and where they could go in the draft.

The State of Football: Part CCLXXVII

