September 1, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Latest NewsRankingsScouting ReportsMock DraftsShowsResourcesSI TIX
Search
The State of Football: Part CCLXXXI

The State of Football: Part CCLXXXI

"Your New Home For REAL Football Talk In The Mornings!" - Weekdays 9:00am ET
Author:
Publish date:
"Your New Home For REAL Football Talk In The Mornings!" - Weekdays 9:00am ET

Today our hosts Ric Serritella and Amanda Ruller give us the latest trailblazer in the European League of Football with Madre London. Then, Chris O'Leary breaks down the latest updates in the CFL. All of this and more on 'The State of Football' weekdays at 9AM EST.

The Mock Draft Simulator by Mock Draft Database

Watch the show LIVE on Twitch

Pro Football Free Agent Database

Click here to view

Click here to purchase

2022 NFL Draft Position Rankings

Click here to view

Hundreds of prospects ranked and updated throughout the season. Stay updated on all the NFL Draft eligible players and where they could go in the draft.

Scouting Reports

Click here to view

Fantasy Football Rankings

Click here to view

Check out the latest and greatest, most up-to-date, fantasy football rankings. No one has the most comprehensive and accurate rankings when it comes to fantasy football than the NFL Draft Bible.

Devy Rankings

Click here to view

The State of Football
Our Shows

The State of Football: Part CCLXXXI

USATSI_11438965
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Dax Hollifield, Linebacker, Virginia Tech Hokies

USATSI_15388114
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Tavius Robinson, Defensive End, Ole Miss Rebels

USATSI_13290267
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Jermaine Waller, Cornerback, Virginia Tech Hokies

USATSI_15388479
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Ben Brown, Center, Ole Miss Rebels

Zonovan Knight (2)
Devy

Devy Fantasy Football Player Watch: Thursday Games

Max Borghi
NFL Draft

Multiple Prospects Primed to Rise in the 2022 NFL Draft

Kyle Hamilton
NFL Draft

Hot Take Tuesday: Kyle Hamilton is the Best Safety Prospect Ever

thumbnail_Image (1)
Scouting Reports

HUB Free Agent Report: Xavier Quick, RB, Winston-Salem