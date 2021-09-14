The State of Football: Part CCLXXXIX
"Your New Home For REAL Football Talk In The Mornings!" - Weekdays 9:00am ET
"Your New Home For REAL Football Talk In The Mornings!" - Weekdays 9:00am ET
Buckle up to have Ric Serritella line up against Russ Lande to find out who is moving up and down the NFL Draft Boards. Thanks for tuning in on 'The State of Football' weekdays at 9AM EST for the most reliable news in the industry.
The Mock Draft Simulator by Mock Draft Database
Watch the show LIVE on Twitch
Pro Football Free Agent Database
2022 NFL Draft Position Rankings
Hundreds of prospects ranked and updated throughout the season. Stay updated on all the NFL Draft eligible players and where they could go in the draft.
Scouting Reports
Fantasy Football Rankings
Check out the latest and greatest, most up-to-date, fantasy football rankings. No one has the most comprehensive and accurate rankings when it comes to fantasy football than the NFL Draft Bible.