September 17, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Latest NewsRankingsScouting ReportsMock DraftsShowsResourcesCF1SI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
The State of Football: Part CCLXXXXII

The State of Football: Part CCLXXXXII

"Your New Home For REAL Football Talk In The Mornings!" - Weekdays 9:00am ET
Author:
Publish date:
"Your New Home For REAL Football Talk In The Mornings!" - Weekdays 9:00am ET

Join the crew every morning at 9 am est. to talk about everything going on in the world of football. From NFL to college football to CFL and everything in between, we have you covered every day. Catch the show live on Twitter, Facebook, or Twitch, or if you miss the show live, you can watch the rerun. Chime into the conversation and ask any questions that you have.

The Mock Draft Simulator by Mock Draft Database

Watch the show LIVE on Twitch

Pro Football Free Agent Database

Click here to view

Click here to purchase

2022 NFL Draft Position Rankings

Click here to view

Hundreds of prospects ranked and updated throughout the season. Stay updated on all the NFL Draft eligible players and where they could go in the draft.

Scouting Reports

Click here to view

Fantasy Football Rankings

Click here to view

Check out the latest and greatest, most up-to-date, fantasy football rankings. No one has the most comprehensive and accurate rankings when it comes to fantasy football than the NFL Draft Bible.

Devy Rankings

Click here to view

The State of Football
Our Shows

The State of Football: Part CCLXXXXII

Will Rogers (2)
Devy

Fantasy Football: Devy Quarterbacks To Watch 2021 Week 3 College Football

ahmad gardner
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: Players To Watch For The NFL Draft 2021 Week 3 College Football

NFL Draft Bible
Our Shows

Programming

cf1 logo
CF1

Conference One Home Base

Texas A&M Twitter Cards
CF1

Conference One: Texas A&M University Esports Team

twitter size cards CF1 ONU
CF1

Conference One: Ohio Northern University Esports Team

twitter size cards CF1 ksu (1)
CF1

Conference One: Kennesaw State University Esports Team

Ja'Marr Chase
NFL

2021 NFL Season Week One Rookie Standouts