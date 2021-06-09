The State of Football: Part CCXXII

T.S.O.F. ‘Your new home for REAL football talk in the mornings!” Kickoff your Tuesday with host Ric Serritella as he dives into hot topics and hard-hitting subjects from the pro football world. Tired of the mainstream fluff, come join us for true football gruff. Thank you for tuning in here on weekdays at 9AM EST for your most reliable football news.

Former certified NFLPA Agent Mook Williams joined the show to share his insight on the agent life and what it's like working in the industry. Later in the show, HUB Football standout and current NFL Free Agent Bene Benwikere talks about his journey and what it was like being a part of The CAMP presented by The HUB.