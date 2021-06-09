Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Our ShowsLatest NewsNFL DraftRankingsFantasy FootballSI.comMock Drafts
Search

The State of Football: Part CCXXII

"Your New Home For REAL Football Talk In The Mornings!" - Weekdays 9:00am ET
Author:
Updated:
Original:

T.S.O.F. ‘Your new home for REAL football talk in the mornings!” Kickoff your Tuesday with host Ric Serritella as he dives into hot topics and hard-hitting subjects from the pro football world. Tired of the mainstream fluff, come join us for true football gruff. Thank you for tuning in here on weekdays at 9AM EST for your most reliable football news.

Over 14,000 draft prospects for this year and beyond

Former certified NFLPA Agent Mook Williams joined the show to share his insight on the agent life and what it's like working in the industry. Later in the show, HUB Football standout and current NFL Free Agent Bene Benwikere talks about his journey and what it was like being a part of The CAMP presented by The HUB.

Check out the NFL Draft Bible Headquarters

CLICK HERE to go ALL ACCESS

The State of Football
Our Shows

The State of Football: Part CCXXII

bert bell
News

Remembering Bert Bell

IMG_0888
Scouting Reports

NFL Free Agent HUB Report: Nicholas Truesdell

IMG_0891
Scouting Reports

NFL Free Agent HUB Report: Hakeem Bailey

IMG_0890
Scouting Reports

NFL Free Agent HUB Report: Kyle Buss

IMG_0887
Scouting Reports

NFL Free Agent HUB Report: Brandon Marshall

IMG_0889
Scouting Reports

NFL Free Agent HUB Report: Bene Benwikere

3523546547
NFL

HUB Football Free Agent Update: Top Performers/Signings

The State of Football
Our Shows

The State of Football: Part CCXXI