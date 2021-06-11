Sports Illustrated home
The State of Football: Part CCXXIV

T.S.O.F. ‘Your new home for REAL football talk in the mornings!” Kickoff your Tuesday with host Ric Serritella as he dives into hot topics and hard-hitting subjects from the pro football world. Tired of the mainstream fluff, come join us for true football gruff. Thank you for tuning in here on weekdays at 9AM EST for your most reliable football news.

T.S.O.F. Pt. CCXXIV our host Ric Serritella gives the spotlight to the student assistant linebackers coach that is breaking gender norms at Texas State, Jada Gipson. Then, we get a look at the scout life with Danton Barto, former NFL scout and talent evaluator for the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. Thank you for tuning in here on weekdays at 9AM EST for your most reliable football news.

