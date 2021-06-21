Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Our ShowsLatest NewsNFL DraftRankingsFantasy FootballSI.comMock Drafts
Search

The State of Football: Part CCXXX

"Your New Home For REAL Football Talk In The Mornings!" - Weekdays 9:00am ET
Author:
Publish date:

T.S.O.F. ‘Your new home for REAL football talk in the mornings!” Kickoff your Tuesday with host Ric Serritella as he dives into hot topics and hard-hitting subjects from the pro football world. Tired of the mainstream fluff, come join us for true football gruff. Thank you for tuning in here on weekdays at 9AM EST for your most reliable football news.

Over 14,000 draft prospects for this year and beyond

More

Check out the NFL Draft Bible Headquarters

LIVE SHOW COMING SOON RIGHT HERE

The State of Football
Our Shows

The State of Football: Part CCXXX

USATSI_15138553
Mocks

2022 Mock Draft Monday: Quarterbacks Slide in a Defense-Heavy Top Ten

Zachary Carter
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Zachary Carter, Defensive End, Florida Gators

Kemore Gamble
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Kemore Gamble, Tight End, Florida Gators

Linemen
News

The Spring League Top 5 Prospects: Linemen (5-1)

Jousters
News

The Spring League Top 5 Prospects: Jousters (4-2)

Dameon Pierce
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Dameon Pierce, Running Back, Florida Gators

Travon Walker
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Travon Walker, Defensive Lineman, Georgia Bulldogs

Conquerers
News

The Spring League Top 5 Prospects: Conquerors (4-2)