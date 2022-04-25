Skip to main content
NFL Draft

The State of Football: Special Guests Cole Strange, Trevor Penning, Ralph Ventre, Craig Haley & Anthony Budd

The State of Football show is live Monday morning, the week of the NFL Draft, with several tremendous guests and more football talk!

The State of Football is going live Monday morning, April 25 counting the last fingers to the 2022 NFL Draft. We break down the names you need to know with the FCS roundtable headed by our founder Ric Serritella. Buckle up as we sit down with Northern Iowa Offensive Lineman Trevor Penning to find out who he's looking forward to calling him come this weekend. Then, we roll our sleeves up with Ralph Ventre and 30yr FCS reporting veteran Craig Haley to find out all the gems we need to know erupting from the FCS circuit. 

We can't stop espresso-selfing ourself this Monday when we conclude with a double shot of our five star athletes exploding up the NFL draft boards. First, we play it safe with the true beast from the east, Monmouth safety Anthony Beast. The next star is the offensive lineman protecting quarterbacks like its his future baby's mother, Chattanooga Offensive Lineman Cole Strange. All this and more all week 10AMEST-12. Thank you for 20 years of support.

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT

2022 NFL Draft Big Board & Position Rankings

2022 NFL Draft Team Needs

2022 NFL Draft Order

Scouting Reports

2022 NFL Mock Drafts

