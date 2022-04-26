The State of Football: Special Guests Zion Johnson, Isaiah Likely, Julius Chestnut, Bob Wiley, & Keith Grabowski

The show is live this morning with special guests to talk about the NFL Draft and everything going on in the world of football.

Two days away from the NFL draft and we continue to bring you the "Names You Need To Know" with NFL Draft prophets like TE Isaiah Likely from Coastal Carolina. Likely will be bringing us up to speed on how he keeps his plays so tight and what NFL team he expects to call his name this weekend.

Then, we give you an hour-long exclusive with the Coach and the Coordinator Podcast host, Keith Grabowski and coaching legend Bob Wylie. Tune-in as they share epic memories they've created talking to the highest awarded coaches from around the world. Delve in as Coach Wylie lets you in on his secrets on what it takes to be a leader as an offensive lineman coach for over 40 years. This May 19-21 he is throwing the most legendary OL coaching clinic the world has ever seen at the Cool Clinic ( www.TheCoolClinic.com). Listen as he gives us a sneak peak of what to expect to hear from Jon Gruden and LA Rams World Champion Kevin Carberry and some juicy on field memories.

