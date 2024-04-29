Eagles Reportedly Giving Electric Former First-Round Draft Pick Tryout
The Philadelphia Eagles have been extremely active so far this offseason and could add another wide receiver in the near future.
Philadelphia has made a handful of additions lately from the 2024 National Football League Draft as well as in free agency. The Eagles significantly boosted the team's secondary through the draft and has been helping other areas of the club in free agency. Philadelphia recently reportedly signed former New York Jets first-round draft pick Mekhi Becton to help bolster the offensive line.
It sounds like the Eagles are at least considering adding another former first-round draft pick as well. Philadelphia reportedly is having former top prospect John Ross in for a tryout, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.
Former (Cincinnati Bengals) and (New York Giants) (wide receiver) John Ross, whose 4.22 40-yard dash was the Combine record until Xavier Worthy broke it this year, will participate in the Eagles' rookie camp this week on a tryout basis, sources say," Garafolo said. "Ross had retired last year but is now exploring a comeback."
Ross was selected by the Bengals with the No. 9 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft but never quite got his footing in the NFL. He dealt with a handful of injuries and appeared in 10 games in a season just one time. Ross last appeared in a game in 2021 and now is looking to make a comeback.
He's an interesting player to consider because he boasts blazing speed. If he's healthy and still has his speed, the Eagles could put him in a position to succeed. We should find out more soon but hopefully, he can get back on track.
