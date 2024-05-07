Eagles Reportedly Signing Young Cornerback After Impressing In Minicamp
The Philadelphia Eagles have made a specific effort to bolster the secondary this offseason.
Philadelphia started the 2023 season in a great way and was 10-1 through its first 11 games. Things completely changed and the Eagles struggled down the stretch and were upset by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the postseason.
The Eagles entered the offseason with a clear need at cornerback and landed the top two prospects in the 2024 National Football League Draft class. Philadelphia's cornerback room was seen as a weakness and now it's a strength for the franchise.
Although the Eagles landed the top two corners in the draft, Philadelphia has continued to look for ways to boost depth. The Eagles recently had former Ferris State corner Shon Stephens in for a tryout throughout rookie minicamp and he impressed so much that he reportedly was signed by the team, according to The Draft Network's Justin Melo.
"The Eagles are signing CB Shon Stephens after a successful rookie minicamp tryout, per source," Melo said. "Stephens, the nephew of (Pittsburgh Steelers) great Joey Porter was scheduled to attend Pittsburgh's minicamp, but the Eagles are getting a deal done."
Stephens doesn't have a big name like Quinyon Mitchell or Cooper DeJean, but he had a very solid senior season with Ferris State. He appeared in 11 games and racked up eight interceptions.
He likely won't play a major role with the Eagles -- at least to start -- but he should help provide more young depth for a Philadelphia team that needed it.
