Ex-Eagles Running Back, First-Round Pick Reportedly Signs With Panthers
One former member of the Philadelphia Eagles is on the the move.
Philadelphia certainly will look different at running back next season. The Eagles had D'Andre Swift, Kenneth Gainwell, Boston Scott, and Rashaad Penny on the roster last season. Now, only Gainwell remains with Philadelphia.
The Eagles reloaded the position this offseason and signed two-time Pro Bowl Select Saquon Barkley in free agency from the New York Giants to the surprise of many.
Swift was great last season but signed with the Chicago Bears early this offseason. Scott recently signed with the Los Angeles Rams, and now Penny reportedly has found a new home and signed with the Carolina Panthers, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
"Source: Running back Rashaad Penny plans to sign with the Panthers," Fowler said. "Former first-round pick reunites with head coach Dave Canales from their Seattle days. Signing likely happening after rookie minicamp."
Penny joined the Eagles ahead of the 2023 season but didn't see much playing time. The veteran running back appeared in just three games and totaled 33 rushing yards on 11 attempts.
At one point he seemed like he could be a star in the making as a member of the Seattle Seahawks but injuries have completely derailed his career.
He likely will have much more playing time in Carolina than he had in Philadelphia last season. Hopefully, he can stay healthy and get back on track. Penny still is just 28 years old and certainly has upside despite a disappointing 2023 season with the Eagles
More NFL: Ex-Bills Pro Bowl Select Could Be Intriguing Free Agent Option For Eagles