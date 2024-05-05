Eagles Top Draft Pick Already Has Impressed Nick Sirianni In Small Sample
Philadelphia Eagles fans certainly should be excited about the team right now.
The Eagles struggled down the stretch last season, but Philadelphia's roster still is loaded with talent. The Eagles have one of the best rosters on paper and have gotten even better this offseason. Philadelphia's biggest addition of the offseason certainly was star running back Saquon Barkley, but the Eagles have been busy elsewhere as well.
Philadelphia had a great draft and surprisingly landed the top two cornerback prospects in Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean. The Eagles needed some help in the secondary and seemingly have found exactly what they were looking for.
Mitchell hasn't been with the team for long but already has impressed head coach Nick Sirianni, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia's Dave Zangaro.
"You saw the burst and quickness that we saw on tape of why we drafted him in the first round," Sirianni said as transcribed by Zangaro. "Made a couple of nice plays on the ball today out there with some 7-on-7 speed."
Mitchell was a star in college with Toledo and should give the Eagles a massive boost next season. He was the No. 2 cornerback prospect in the 2024 draft class and certainly will see plenty of time with Philadelphia next season.
The Eagles may have struggled down the stretch last season, but fans should have high hopes for the team in 2024. Philadelphia seems to be in a good place and should be considered one of the top contenders for next year's Super Bowl.
